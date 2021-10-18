'Time to hit the reset button' as more than 480 Covid patients in hospital

HSE CEO, Paul Reid. File Picture: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 10:45
Greg Murphy

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), says it is "time for us all to hit the reset button" as 482 people are now in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 76 in the past 48 hours.

As of 8am this morning there are 74 Covid-19 patients in Irish intensive care units, up one over the same period.

"If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact," Paul Reid said. 

"Do the right thing. For the rest of us, time to do the basics well again."

Meanwhile, there are 460 patients in Irish public hospitals waiting on beds this morning.

In emergency departments, there are 362 patients while 98 are on trolleys elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has the highest number of patients on trolleys with 59 people waiting on beds, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) at 52 and University Hospital Galway (UHG) with 47.

In Cork, there are 27 people waiting on a bed in CUH while at the Mercy Hospital there are 21.

Nphet and NIAC to meet to discuss advice to Government on easing of restrictions this week

Meanwhile, public health experts are due to meet today to produce advice on the reopening of the country from October 22 and an extension of the booster programme.

With Covid cases rising, the Government is looking at a number of options, including the retention of Covid certs for the hospitality sector and the requirement to wear masks in some places.

However, the Taoiseach has stressed that the country will not be moving backwards.

The final decision to be made by Cabinet on Tuesday will be influenced by the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), which will meet today.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is also expected to produce advice around boosters ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Nphet and NIAC to meet to discuss advice around easing of Covid-19 restrictions

