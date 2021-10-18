Vintners urge end of restrictions on pub trade this week

Vintners say it is now critically important that restrictions on trading are lifted this week, after it emerged that nearly 350 pubs have closed since the pandemic struck.

Figures released by the Revenue Commissioners show a 5% drop in pub licence renewals across the country, with 37 shut in Cork and 33 closed in Dublin alone.

It comes as public health experts are due to meet today to produce advice on the reopening of the country from October 22 and an extension of the booster programme.

With Covid cases now rising, the Government is looking at a number of options, including the retention of Covid certs for the hospitality sector and the requirement to wear masks in some places, however, the Taoiseach has stressed that the country will not be moving backwards.

However, the final decision to be made by Cabinet on Tuesday will be influenced by the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), which will meet today. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is also expected to produce advice around boosters ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has not ruled pausing the reopening of nightclubs from next weekend, stating that it will be dependent on public health advice.

But Mr O'Gorman said there is a "strong desire" to ease restrictions from October 22, but the Government remains concerned about the transmission of the virus.

He said the continued use of Covid certs would be "a good option going forward", but added that "enforcement is important" and encouraged restaurants and pubs to properly check customers for proof of vaccination or immunity.

Asked if he believes nightclubs will be allowed to open, Mr O'Gorman said: "I think that depends on what we get from Nphet tomorrow. I would definitely like to see it happening, the nightclub industry has taken the longest hit from Covid now of almost 19 months shut."

This was echoed by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys who said: "We're not going back, that's important to say, but we were looking at what we are going to do regarding the remaining restrictions, we're going to look at Covid certs, we're going to look at booster vaccinations, and those are all of the issues that are being taken into consideration."

Pointing to Israel, she said a booster rollout had worked in other countries and said antigen testing should also be considered as a way to fully reopen.

Meanwhile, both the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Licenced Vintners’ Association (LVA) said the drop in pub licence renewals is a dramatic escalation in the crisis faced by pub owners, coming just before the government decides whether to remove all remaining Covid restrictions currently operated by the trade.

Prior to the pandemic, there were 7,137 licenced pubs throughout the country. That has dropped to 6,788. The 349 pubs that have closed were in 25 counties.