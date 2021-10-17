'Lads, our gear got stolen': Guitars, drums and stage costumes taken from Orla Gartland

Irish singer-songwriter Orla Gartland is appealing for information after her band's valuable music equipment and stage clothes were stolen.

The Dublin musician has published a detailed list with descriptions on her Twitter and Instagram pages about the stolen luggage and instruments.

STOLEN GEAR (a thread): please share & keep an eye out



full descriptions & images under the ‘stolen’ highlight on my instagram page pic.twitter.com/n2KSAkC37H — orla gartland (@orlagartland) October 17, 2021

Ms Gartland said her band's van was broken into at the Travelodge Wembley in London, England yesterday afternoon in broad daylight.

The theft took place between 2pm and 6.30pm. The musician said there were CCTV cameras in operation at the time.

In her appeal, Ms Gartland said the equipment and musical instruments are easily recognisable while the taken stage wear is unique and treasured.

"Lads, our gear got stolen. Please share this post," she said on Twitter.

Among the stolen instruments, equipment and clothes are:

Fender 2020 American Pro II Telecaster in White,

Fender 2016 American Pro P-bass in Olympic White,

Premier Gold Sparkle Elite 22” Kick Drum, ‘Orla Gartland’ on the drum skin,

Keyboards and Pedal Boards and a Sony A6600 Camera in a red rubber case

Custome stage clothes including a skirt made of ties.

"Some of it may end up discarded but we’re certain some will end up on sale – please keep an eye out in shops & online and contact my manager claire@orlagartland.com with any info," she said on Instagram.

The Woman on the Internet singer said the thief was disturbed and did not have a chance to take everything from the van during the robbery.

She said that the group would not be deterred and had enough equipment to finish their tour with their final show tonight in Brighton.

"It seems that whoever broke into the van was disturbed and didn’t get a chance to help themselves to everything there - this could have been much worse. No one is hurt and everyone in our beautiful tour crew has been supporting one another so much since all of this kicked off.

"We have cobbled together enough to make it through our final tour date tonight in Brighton @concorde2 - THE SHOW MUST GO ON x," she said.

An entire list of the stolen items can be found on the singers social media here.