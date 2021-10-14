Simon Harris criticises misuse of student accommodation 

Student accommodation should not be used for tourists during the academic year, according to Simon Harris, the minister for further and higher education.

This week saw students protest outside the Dublin City Council offices following "sarcastic" comments made by its chief executive in response to UCD Students’ Union raising concerns over student accommodation.

The SU had questioned the conversion of purpose-built student accommodation into tourist short-term stays, to which Owen Keegan commented he was "surprised" the union had not entered the housing market itself.

Mr Harris said he was “irked” to see how the UCDSU was originally dismissed by Mr Keegan but said he welcomed his later apology. Government policy is “crystal clear” on the subject, he said. “Purpose-built student accommodation during the academic year should be for students only.”

Students can expect a significant policy shift in terms of the Government approach to purpose-built student accommodation through Housing For All, he added.

“We haven’t built enough college-owned, affordable student accommodation.”

To say the number of purpose-built student accommodation has increased in recent years “misses the point”, he added.

We need a new model. We need to actually change the way we are delivering student accommodation, we need to be less reliant on private providers to deliver student accommodation.”

“My message to colleges is to prepare to bring forward proposals. We will have an ask in return, that accommodation is affordable for students.”

Mr Harris also said that in November, for the first time ever, Leaving Cert students will see apprentices and further education options listed beside higher education options when they log on to the CAO website to fill in their choice of college places.

Through that single portal, students will also be able to apply for all third-level options, and further education offers will also come out with CAO offers, Mr Harris added.