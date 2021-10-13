Students to protest over 'disgusting' comments by Dublin City Council chief

Students from University College Dublin (UCD) are taking to the streets of Dublin this afternoon to protest over what they have described as "disgusting" comments by Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan.

The head of Dublin City Council suggested students should get into the property market after they complained about student accommodation being used for short-term letting for profit.

Students say it's not acceptable to show such "arrogance" in a time of hardship and described the comments as “disgusting”.

It's time to make your voice heard 📢



We've all seen Owen Keegan's disgusting comments about the student accommodation crisis - do you think it's acceptable, to show such arrogance in a time of hardship for so many students?



Now's the chance to show students are united 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XsVPvjzMmZ — UCD Students' Union (@UCDSU) October 12, 2021

Student Union (SU) president Ruairi Power said Dublin City Council's response to the accommodation crisis is very disappointing.

“We are protesting against the lack of action from Dublin City Council on tackling the severity of the student accommodation crisis, particularly when it comes to allowing the conversion of purpose-built student accommodation into tourist short-term stays and we think this is an appalling planning decision made by the city council.”

The comments were made by Owen Keegan in correspondence with Mr Power earlier this week.

The SU had written to Mr Keegan about purpose-built accommodation being used for tourism.

Mr Keegan concluded his response by saying: "Finally, if you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students, Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower-cost student accommodation for its members."