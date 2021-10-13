Investigation to examine handling of garda abuse allegations, says Drew Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that in light of the Sarah Everard murder case in London he is setting up a review of investigations where gardaí are accused of domestic or sexual violence to make sure they are investigated properly.

A British police oversight body is investigating reports that previous allegations of indecent exposure against her killer — London Met officer Wayne Couzens — were not properly investigated by police at the time, meaning he was not apprehended before committing murder.

Mr Harris said a “small team” under the Garda National Protective Services Bureau are examining cases involving allegations of domestic or sexual violence against a garda to ensure that they were being investigated fully and properly and that files were going to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was speaking to the media this afternoon at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Superintendents in Naas.

Murder victim Sarac Everard. Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life sentence for her kidnap, rape and murder.

Asked about high-profile cases in Ireland and Britain involving sexual assault and the murder of women, he said: “Any sexual assault or serious assault on a woman is obviously a concern, but the case I presume you are referring to, Sarah Everard, in that case we have watched carefully the London Met response and UK policing.

"There are some lessons from their initial response we wish to build upon, so we ourselves want to look at any investigations that are ongoing or that we have in terms of members of An Garda Síochána involved in allegations of either sexual abuse or domestic assault to make sure those are being properly conducted and advanced in terms of reporting to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

He added: “We want to be sure we are providing a high-quality investigative service and are looking towards making sure our own organisation is in a position that it is protecting women and can have the confidence of women that it is protecting them from violence.”

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau is a specialist section charged with investigating sexual and domestic crimes.