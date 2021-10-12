EPA 'very concerned' about Irish Water's 'very slow' removal of lead connections

The State's environmental watchdog has said it is "very concerned" about Irish Water's failure to tackle the removal of lead connections in the public water supply.

In its latest annual report, the Environmental Protection Agency criticised the fall in the number of lead connections replaced in 2020 compared with the year before, and argued that Irish Water budget constraints have meant equipment installed to tackle the problem is not operating.

According to the annual report: "The EPA is very concerned about the lack of progress by Irish Water in the removal of lead connections in the public network in 2020.

"Only 3,025 lead connections were replaced, significantly down from 15,248 replacements in 2019. The total number of replacements now stands at 35,666 out of approximately 180,000 lead connections.

"Irish Water’s progress in installing orthophosphate dosing to reduce the solubility of lead from pipework is very slow, with only one plant (Lough Talt) completed in 2020. There are 10 additional plants at which orthophosphate dosing facilities are installed but not operating, due to Irish Water budget constraints.

"This is most unsatisfactory because Irish Water has spent money installing dosing equipment but the public health outcome of reducing exposure to lead in drinking water has not been achieved."

It comes after the EPA last month wrote to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to advise of its concerns in relation to incidents at two drinking-water treatment plants, Ballymore Eustace and Gorey.

At the former, the largest water treatment plant in the country, unsafe drinking water was produced for a period of up to 10 hours in late August.

In the annual report, the EPA also refer to the number of water supplies affected by pesticide exceedances increasing to 37 last year from 26 supplies in 2019.

"This indicates a deteriorating and more widespread trend of pesticides exceedances in drinking water," it said. "While the herbicide MCPA continued to dominate, there was a marked increase in the number of Glyphosate exceedances this year.

"There was some good news in that two supplies were removed from the EPA’s pesticides action list: Kilkenny City (Troyswood) and Abbeyfeale, following the success of catchment measures to prevent pesticides entering drinking water sources. At the end of the year, there were 6 supplies on the pesticides action list, and a further 36 supplies being monitored on the pesticides watch list."

Last year 51 drinking water audits were completed and the EPA prosecuted Irish Water for failing to comply with EPA Directions for works to ensure trihalomethanes (THM) compliance at two public water supplies in Cork, at Kealkill and Drimoleague.

Elsewhere, the annual report shows that 1,089 inspections were carried out at 468 different licensed sites, with Gas Networks Ireland the most visited. It noted a decrease in boiled water notices last year and more than 10,300 environmental complaints were reported.

In terms of enforcement, there were 24 court appearances out of which 13 prosecutions were heard and concluded in the District Court, resulting in eight convictions and five other licensees received the benefit of the Probation Act.