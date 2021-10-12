Student Orla Onoh: Susi grant doesn't even cover housing

Orla Onoh's student accommodation costs €6,500 for the year. This is before her monthly electricity bill, grocery shopping, books, registration fee or transport costs come into the financial equation.

From Blackrock, Co Cork, the 18-year-old is a second-year politics, economics and law student at DCU and while she qualifies for the Susi (Student Universal Support Ireland) grant, it does not even approach covering her accommodation costs.

"I'm on Susi so that covers my €3,000 a year registration fee and then depending on your income you get a maintenance fee and I get €300 a month. But that doesn't cover all the costs I have," says Orla.

Some of the student's costs include €50 a week on groceries, a €30 return fare home to Cork if she was to go weekly and her ever-changing electricity bill.

"We have a weekly pay system, so sometimes it can cost more during a winter month, like it could be €20 to €25 a week, so €100 some months," explains Orla.

Another cost is her laundry.

"It's €8 for a wash and dry but the dryer doesn't work properly and I can end up spending €20 trying to dry clothes three times," she says.

One other big cost is college books, which lecturers try to help with by providing very detailed notes but it doesn't always work out.

"Some of my books are €200 or €300. I can borrow from my friends or by following lecturers' notes but there are some books that aren't available or there is only one in the library for 400 students," explains Orla.

I didn't realise it was going to be so expensive until I moved up. It really just ends up adding up, to the point that it's unbearable.

"The cost of being a student is mad – it becomes a lot trying to keep up. A lot of students get part-time work and do their full-time course. There are also a lot of students working 40 hours a week and doing work online at night. They'd work as sales assistants in a shop during the day," says Orla.

While her accommodation comes in at €6,500 a year, she's at the more affordable end of the scale and in a market where quality or comfort isn't guaranteed as standard.

"Where I'm located it's €6,500 for a room for a year – that's cheaper than the rest of Dublin, because I'm in Santry and off-campus. But on campus the cost is going towards €7,000 to €9,000. And then if you're living in the city or in UCD, the accommodation was around €10,000 when I did my initial research," says Orla.

A €10,000 spend on accommodation is just appalling, and what are you getting? You're getting a small room and a bathroom and a common room. And some of them are cold, there is mould growing and you have to ask yourself: 'How much am I paying for this product or service and is it balanced and fair?'"

The single biggest issue facing students is accommodation believes Orla, with many students choosing a far less preferred course near to home to avoid the excessive cost. And it's a fee they worry about passing on to their parents, says the Cork student.

"As of right now, I know for a fact the cost or price of accommodation is hindering people doing the course they want in the university they want.

"My Cork friends say: 'You're so lucky to be in Dublin'. If I ask them why they don't come up, they say it's the cost. It's the worry – they don't want their parents paying such a hefty fee," says Orla.

If accommodation is the single biggest issue facing students, then addressing the Susi grant system is the biggest thing the Government can do to help, says the Cork student.

"I know for a fact there are problems with Susi, there are delays with payments, errors, and delays in processing and errors in processing. I know Simon Harris has said he wants to renew the system but there needs to be a change immediately as the majority of students need support. Even with people from upper class families – you can't keep asking your parents for €200 or €300 here and there," says Orla.