Over 2,000 applications for NI historical institutional abuse redress scheme
Statue of Mary outside the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on the Ormeau Road in Belfast which shared the site with a former Magdalen Laundry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 16:40
Rebecca Black, PA

More than 2,000 applications have been received for a redress process for survivors of historic institutional abuse in Northern Ireland, MLAs have heard.

First Minister Paul Givan revealed during question time in the Assembly that £24.1m (€28m) has been paid out in redress.

He also assured that the recently announced review of the process will be “victim centred”.

Compensation has been paid to those abused in residential homes run by religious orders and the state since the fund was opened last year.

The payments were a key recommendation from the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which examined allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

However victims have complained that the process of applying for compensation risks “retraumatising” those who have suffered abuse.

Mr Givan told the Assembly that junior minister Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney recently met with two of the victims and survivors groups recently, and “reassured them that the forthcoming review would be victim-centred”.

“We have given an undertaking that the victims and survivors representative groups will have an opportunity to see and comment on the proposed terms of reference before they are put to us for approval later this month,” he said.

Mr Givan said by the end of September 2,006 applications had been received by the redress board.

He said determinations totalling £28.1m (€33m) have been made, and £24.1m (€28m) paid out in redress.

Meanwhile Mr Givan also revealed that the Executive Office will be meeting later this week with six institutions around the compensation payments.

“We’re having discussions with the institutions later this week about their contribution,” he added.

