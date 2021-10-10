1,384 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

1,384 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units is unchanged from yesterday at 74. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 14:10
Steven Heaney

Officials at the Department of Health have confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

As of 8am this morning, there were 382 patients with the virus receiving treatment in hospital, an increase of 29 on Saturday’s figure.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units is unchanged from yesterday at 74. 

As with previous releases, the Department of Health said these figures are subject to future review and validation.  

As of yesterday morning, 92% of adults over the age of 18 were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 93% of those aged 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose.

Among those aged 12 and over, 91% have completed their vaccination course. 

75% of the entire population of the country is now fully vaccinated.

In Northern Ireland, 1,115 new cases have been reported by the NI Department of Health.

Three further Covid-19-related deaths have also confirmed.

Read More

Former HSE boss criticises its waiting list plan as 'nowhere near sufficient'

More in this section

Irish abuse investigation Former HSE boss criticises its waiting list plan as 'nowhere near sufficient'
Farmers say they won't accept being 'sacrificial lamb' to keep the Government in office Farmers say they won't accept being 'sacrificial lamb' to keep the Government in office
Author Stefanie Preissner diagnosed at 34 with autism Author Stefanie Preissner diagnosed at 34 with autism
#COVID-19HealthVaccinesHospitals
1,384 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

'Lack of uniformity' in how local authorities address accommodation needs of Traveller community

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices