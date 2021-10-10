1,384 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

Officials at the Department of Health have confirmed 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

As of 8am this morning, there were 382 patients with the virus receiving treatment in hospital, an increase of 29 on Saturday’s figure.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units is unchanged from yesterday at 74.

As with previous releases, the Department of Health said these figures are subject to future review and validation.

As of yesterday morning, 92% of adults over the age of 18 were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 93% of those aged 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose.

Among those aged 12 and over, 91% have completed their vaccination course.

75% of the entire population of the country is now fully vaccinated.

In Northern Ireland, 1,115 new cases have been reported by the NI Department of Health.

Three further Covid-19-related deaths have also confirmed.