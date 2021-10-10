Prisoners could lose 25% remission off sentence as a consequence of misbehaviour 

Continuing misbehaviour by prisoners “should have consequences” for the 25% remission off sentences that the bulk of inmates benefit from, a justice minister has said.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, Hildegarde Naughton, made the comment as she launched a review into how remission is applied to prisoners.

The standard one-quarter reduction of sentences handed down by the courts has long vexed certain sections of the population, particularly victims, while penal reformers see benefits in terms of potentially rehabilitating inmates.

It has meant, for example, that a person given a 10-year sentence by the courts, is freed after serving seven and a half years, with the remaining two and a half years remitted.

The vast bulk of prisoners benefit from the scheme, apart from those serving life sentences, sentences for the enforcement of court orders, or those sentenced for contempt of court.

In addition, prisoners guilty of serious breaches of discipline in jail, such as assaults, intentionally or recklessly damaging property, the detention of any person against their will, or for escape or absconding, can receive a small sanction, with the loss of up to 14 days’ remission.

Ms Naughton said: “As minister with responsibility for the Irish Prisons Service, I am anxious to ensure that the system of remission is proportionate and serves to rehabilitate prisoners, whilst also ensuring that appropriate sanctions are in place in instances where there is misconduct.”

She said she wants prisons to be safe for prison staff and for other prisoners.

The operation of remission is an important aspect of the prisons regime and I want it to play its part in making our prisons safer places.

"Where prisoners don’t meet the standards that we can reasonably expect of them, that should have consequences,” the minister said. "Of course, at the most serious end of the scale, the criminal law must take its course.”

Ms Naughton said the review on remission will form part of a general review of penal policy that is ongoing.

“The issue will now be considered as part of the wider, ongoing review of penal policy underway in the Department of Justice which is due to be completed and published by the end of the year," she said.

“I look forward to the outcome of the review and to a new regime that strikes the correct balance in how we deal with this important issue.”

The Prisoner Disciplinary System, which includes offences against prison rules, is governed by law and dealt with in the Prisons Act 2007 and the Prison Rules 2007.

The system is generally referred to as ‘the P19 system’.

Under the Irish Prison Service Guidance for the Imposition of Disciplinary Sanctions, loss of remission is only a sanction for what is considered a Level 1 breach of discipline which includes, amongst other offences, when a prisoner: Assaults any person; intentionally or recklessly sets fire to any part of the prison or any other property; detains any person against their will, or escapes or absconds from lawful custody.

Loss of remission can also be imposed for attempting to smuggle contraband into prison, climbing onto the prison roof, bullying, and barricading cells.