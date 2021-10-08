Irish rent increases third-highest in EU, says Eurostat

Rents in Ireland increased by 66% since 2010, only behind Estonia and Lithuania in the EU and far ahead of the rest of the member states in the bloc.

Data from the Eurostat, the analysis wing of the European Commission, showed that over the past 11 years, rents have steadily increased across the EU but rocketed in the two Baltic countries and Ireland.

"When comparing the second quarter of 2021 with 2010, prices increased in 25 EU member states and decreased in two, with the highest rises in Estonia (+142.4 %), Lithuania (+109.1 %) and Ireland (+65.6 %). Decreases were recorded in Greece (-25.1 %) and Cyprus (-3.3 %)," Eurostat said.

Rising rents have been a political and social conundrum in Ireland for successive governments, with little headway made in tackling the crisis in a decade, leading to a swarm of criticism for ruling parties, especially from younger voters.

This week, a survey from Taxback.com on the challenges faced by first-time buyers found that stricter rent control is a key desire for would-be homeowners. A third of the 2,200 respondents said stricter rent controls enabling would-be buyers to save more was the measure they would most like to see implemented.

According to a new survey today from @Taxback almost 5 in 10 people say housing is the biggest issue for them ahead of Budget 2022. The survey asked the opinion of over 2,200 taxpayers throughout the country. In this #thread we take a look at the results in detail... pic.twitter.com/Px3ikoNrn5 — bonkers.ie (@bonkers_ie) October 6, 2021

"It appears that what people really want is stricter rent controls. The last Consumer Price Index indicated that rents across the country have increased significantly in the 12 months, so it’s understandable that people believe these are really hindering people’s capacity to save for a mortgage deposit," Taxback.com's consumer tax manager Marian Ryan said.

When it came to house prices across the EU since 2010, Ireland was just slightly below the 34% average increase across the bloc, Eurostat found.

"After a sharp decline between the second quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2013, house prices remained more or less stable between 2013 and 2014. Then, there was a rapid rise in early 2015, since when house prices have increased at a much faster pace than rents," it said.

When comparing the second quarter of 2021 with 2010, house prices increased more than rents in 18 EU member states, according to the findings.

"House prices increased in 23 member states and decreased in four, with the highest rises in Estonia (+132.7 %), Luxembourg (+110.8 %) and Hungary (+108.9 %). Decreases were observed in Greece (-28.0 %), Italy (-13.0 %), Cyprus (-7.8 %) and Spain (-2.5 %)," Eurostat said.

When it comes to housing costs, Ireland is the most expensive in the EU.

"The highest housing costs in 2019 compared to the EU average were found in Ireland (77 % above the EU average), Luxembourg (70 % above), Denmark (63 % above) and Finland (42 % above). The lowest, on the other hand, were observed in Bulgaria (64 % below the EU average), Poland (60 % below) and Romania (57 % below)," Eurostat said.