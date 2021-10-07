Demand for UCC food bank highlights 'reality of student poverty'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has acknowledged the hardship faced by college students in the wake of a UCC food bank running out of supplies in less than 50 minutes.

University College Cork Students' Union (UCCSU) opened a food bank at 5pm on Wednesday evening, stocked by donations from Cork Penny Dinners, but such was the level of demand it ran out of supplies after 48 minutes.

More than 130 students attended the food bank, compared to the 20 students a week who needed the service back in 2019.

The initiative has shone a strong light on the reality of student poverty, the Dáil was told yesterday.

GoFundMe page

The students' union set up a GoFundMe page after witnessing the high levels of need and there has been an “outpouring of support” for the cause.

With an original goal of €5,000, to go towards purchasing food and essential products, donations reached almost €15,000 in the space of 24 hours.

“When people in our community are let down by the Government and those with power, we must come together, share what we have and look after each other, because those at the top don’t care and won’t act. We won’t stop until no student is left hungry,” said UCCSU in a statement.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry raised the issue in the Dáil, praising the students' union for their act of solidarity.

“Under this Government thousands of students are literally surviving on rations,” said the People Before Profit TD.

“How could it be otherwise when we have the highest student fees in all of the European Union, and we have students forking out €700 per month and more just for a box room?

Scenes at UCC yesterday, when 131 students queued at a student union food bank, should cause you and your Cabinet colleagues to blush if you had any shame."

Responding, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that many students are struggling financially.

Student grant system

“The main way that we assist students is through the student grant system.

"Over 75,000 students are receiving a grant, and of course, the grant levels are under review in the context of the budget for next year, but in recognition that some students are facing real hardship and serious hardship, the Minister for Higher Education, Minister Harris, has doubled the student assistance fund to €17.2m, and has allocated today, or at least in the last couple of days, €596,000 of that to UCC, to assist them, to assist students who are in real financial need,” Mr Varadkar said.

Somhairle Brennan, vice-president for welfare with the Union of Students in Ireland, said what’s happening in UCC is “heartbreaking”, and “reflective of the wider situation” of student poverty across Ireland.

“It is absolutely appalling that we have gotten to the stage now where student unions are running food banks, and where they're running out of food within that time frame of an hour,” he said.

“The fact that there are students struggling so much financially that there is a reliance on food banks is reflective of the accommodation crisis, the lack of financial support, and the lack of support from the Government in general,” he added.