Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes

Student leaders have pleaded for immediate government support after their food bank ran out of supplies in less than 50 minutes following unprecedented demand from hungry students.

Just days after the Cabinet met at University College Cork (UCC), students queued for food as the UCC Students’ Union (UCCSU) reopened its on-campus food bank for the first time since 2019.

At that time, it catered for about 30 students a day. On Wednesday, it supported over 100 and many more were turned away when supplies ran out.

UCC students' union president, Asha Woodhouse, said it was “heartbreaking to not have enough and to see so many students experiencing food insecurity”.

The students' union welfare officer, Caoimhe Walsh, said she thought opening a food bank for two hours would be enough.

“But it’s a lot worse than we thought,” she said.

50 minutes in we’ve run out of food and have had to turn students away. Heartbreaking to not have enough and to see so many students experiencing food insecurity. Is this the @UCC and country we are supposed to be proud of? @SimonHarrisTD https://t.co/dpGdOrZCnm — Asha Woodhouse (@UCCSUPresident) October 6, 2021

“We now have to figure out if we can do this more often, maybe even daily, but we’ll need support.

“The Cabinet was down here on Monday. And that’s great, but maybe they could come down again and meet us, and hear about some of the real problems facing students today.”

She said soaring accommodation costs, including rent and utility bills, has left little or nothing for food, and many students are going hungry.

The food bank opened thanks to donations from Cork Penny Dinners, some students, local businesses and UCC staff.

'Please help'

Caitriona Twomey, of Cork Penny Dinners, said politicians have to do more to help.

“I’ve been trying to find different or better ways to say the same thing, over and over again - trying to find ways to get the politicians to sit up and take notice,” she said.

“But I think the only thing I can say really is ‘please help’. They have the power. And it’s their job to help.”

She said she expects people to dismiss this as an issue after images appeared on social media last week of students partying on the streets of Cork city.

But she said those turning to food banks for help are not the students who were out partying.

“We have to make people realise that we are in a university city where some students are going hungry. We will stand over feeding them,” she said.

A spokesman for UCC said it is acutely aware of the challenges faced by its students and works together to support them.

“UCC deploys over 50 support services for students, across health and wellbeing, accommodation and student life, and access,” he said.

“Student finance services include a dedicated student assistant fund, a laptop loan scheme, structured payment options, a bursary for economically disadvantaged students from communities significantly under-represented in higher education, and financial advice from a dedicated Student Budgetary Advisor.

“UCC will continue to work with its student union to protect the welfare of our students.”

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said the situation in UCC is a stark example of the hardship facing many students around the country who are trying to get a third-level education.

“Students are under severe financial pressure,” he said.

“Whether it's the fees, transport, or accommodation, the cost of studying is crippling most ordinary workers and families.

“A decade of under-funding of third-level education has pushed more and more costs onto students, and has commercialised many aspects of higher education and college life.

He urged Minister Simon Harris to look at increasing the student assistance fund, expanding SUSI grants to more families, and increasing the maintenance grant to reflect the cost of living.

Late on Wednesday night, in response to the support, UCCSU set up a GoFundMe page to help students.

The money will be spent on purchasing food and essential products “for our food bank to directly support students who need it”. A target of €5,000 has been set.

The union said it will continue to accept donations of food and hygiene products at their offices.

Ms Walsh said that the support has “been phenomenal and we are so grateful”.

People can donate to the GoFundMe page here.