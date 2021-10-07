'Parental restrictions led to increase in C-sections during Covid-19'

'Parental restrictions led to increase in C-sections during Covid-19'

The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland, was once again outside on Thursday to call for better maternity care. Picture: Leah Farrell 

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 20:00
Niamh Griffin

Caesarean-section rates in some hospitals rose during the pandemic, partially due to ongoing visiting restrictions, a maternity advocacy group has said.

The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland supported a protest held at the Dáil yesterday demanding improvements in maternity care. While Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously called for unfettered access where possible, the situation has varied between hospitals.

Chair Krysia Lynch said: “While the gathering outside the Dáil raised the profile of the issues again, the only real way to affect change is through risk assessments, audit of parameters and transparency of communication.” 

She raised concerns about the impact of not having support, especially first-time mothers.

Ms Lynch said: “Women often tell us that they accepted the offer of interventions because they did not have a partner to support them or to advocate for them or to discuss options with. Yet it appears the HSE are not interested in these outcomes.” 

Ms Lynch and other maternity advocates met with the HSE recently. 

“The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland
understands that the HSE are carrying out site visits to non-compliant maternity units to investigate the refusal and failure to comply with national guidance, and this is very welcome,” she said.

Prior to the cyberattack on the HSE in May, all hospitals issued monthly maternity safety statements, but these have become less consistent since then.

The latest data shows that at Cork University Maternity Hospital, up to April, 43.5% of first-time mothers required a caesarean section, compared to 35% between January and April 2019. 

Up to July, 40.7% of first-time mothers had a caesarean, compared to 37% in July 2019 at UMHL. At the maternity unit in Waterford University Hospital, the rate up to April was 25.6%, compared to 25% between January and April 2019. 

However, at University Hospital Kerry this fell from 49.3% in early 2019 to 40.3% to April this year. Tipperary University Hospital also saw a dip to 39.4% from 42.3%. 

HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines advise birth partners play a central part and should be involved “in the care process to the greatest practical degree.” 

The advice notes only single rooms offer safe unrestricted visiting. It cautions that limitations on space in some units apply. In some hospitals babies in the neonatal intensive care unit can only be visited for up to one hour by one parent at a time.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has warned up to 9.5% of Covid-patients in ICUs were pregnant women during the summer. Ms Lynch said the changing information around vaccine safety has been confusing. 

"Offering vaccination directly as part of the maternity continuum would alleviate some of the confusion and worry," she said.

Read More

A third of pregnant Irish women opt for c-sections

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 55, missing from Dublin Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 55, missing from Dublin
Jennifer McNern begins Court challenge Pension scheme for Troubles victims receives 670 applications
Coronavirus - Fri Sep 17, 2021 WHO plans to have 70% of global population vaccinated by mid-2022
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 20, 2020

We don’t want to introduce mandatory vaccine passports, say NI leaders 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices