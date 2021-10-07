'Parental restrictions led to increase in C-sections during Covid-19'

Caesarean-section rates in some hospitals rose during the pandemic, partially due to ongoing visiting restrictions, a maternity advocacy group has said.

The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland supported a protest held at the Dáil yesterday demanding improvements in maternity care. While Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously called for unfettered access where possible, the situation has varied between hospitals.

Chair Krysia Lynch said: “While the gathering outside the Dáil raised the profile of the issues again, the only real way to affect change is through risk assessments, audit of parameters and transparency of communication.”

She raised concerns about the impact of not having support, especially first-time mothers.

Ms Lynch said: “Women often tell us that they accepted the offer of interventions because they did not have a partner to support them or to advocate for them or to discuss options with. Yet it appears the HSE are not interested in these outcomes.”

Ms Lynch and other maternity advocates met with the HSE recently.

“The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland

understands that the HSE are carrying out site visits to non-compliant maternity units to investigate the refusal and failure to comply with national guidance, and this is very welcome,” she said.

Prior to the cyberattack on the HSE in May, all hospitals issued monthly maternity safety statements, but these have become less consistent since then.

The latest data shows that at Cork University Maternity Hospital, up to April, 43.5% of first-time mothers required a caesarean section, compared to 35% between January and April 2019.

Up to July, 40.7% of first-time mothers had a caesarean, compared to 37% in July 2019 at UMHL. At the maternity unit in Waterford University Hospital, the rate up to April was 25.6%, compared to 25% between January and April 2019.

However, at University Hospital Kerry this fell from 49.3% in early 2019 to 40.3% to April this year. Tipperary University Hospital also saw a dip to 39.4% from 42.3%.

HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines advise birth partners play a central part and should be involved “in the care process to the greatest practical degree.”

The advice notes only single rooms offer safe unrestricted visiting. It cautions that limitations on space in some units apply. In some hospitals babies in the neonatal intensive care unit can only be visited for up to one hour by one parent at a time.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has warned up to 9.5% of Covid-patients in ICUs were pregnant women during the summer. Ms Lynch said the changing information around vaccine safety has been confusing.

"Offering vaccination directly as part of the maternity continuum would alleviate some of the confusion and worry," she said.