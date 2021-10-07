Probe of  wastewater at universities will help develop Covid early warning system

The campus at University College Cork, one of the universities where wastewater surveillance is being undertaken to monitor the prevalence of the virus responsible for Covid-19. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 14:46
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Virologists are to examine the wastewater at a number of university campuses to help develop an early warning system for future possible Covid outbreaks

Wastewater surveillance is being undertaken to monitor the prevalence of the virus responsible for Covid-19 at University College Cork, NUI Galway, Trinity College, and University College Dublin.

It comes as UniCoV, a SARS-CoV-2 rapid testing research programme, enters its next phase of volunteer recruitment. 

Testing of wastewater samples began last week and will be analysed at the National Virology Reference Lab (NVRL) at University College Dublin.

According to UniCoV researchers, the wastewater surveillance will measure the level of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in addition to the ongoing rapid testing with employees and students to help develop an early warning system for future possible waves of Covid-19 cases.

Almost 9,000 rapid tests have been carried out by the programme to-date, with more than 1,780 people registered as part of the testing programme.

Pilot study

A pilot study showed a very close correlation between the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material and the daily number of new Covid-19 cases, according to Professor Wim Meijer, UniCoV principal investigator. "This demonstrates the usefulness of wastewater surveillance as a SARS-CoV-2 early warning system.”

Professor Breda Smyth, chief investigator on the UniCoV project, and HSE Director of Public Health in the West said: “With greater numbers of students and staff members on campus, it is important we take every step to reduce the transmission of Covid-19." 

"Mitigation measures are in place on all campuses, and UniCoV with its rapid tests and surveillance systems provides an added layer of protection for employees and university students.”

Covid-19 rates continue to fall in Ireland as vaccination among highest in Europe

