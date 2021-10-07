Covid-19 rates continue to fall in Ireland as vaccination among highest in Europe

Rates of Covid-19 infections in Ireland continue to drop as vaccination rates remain among the highest in Europe.

The critical 14-day incidence rate of infection now stands at 362.6 per 100,000 of population nationally, down from 493.5 at the start of September, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Thursday.

The five-day moving average has been dropping since September 28 despite occasional single-day spikes in cases notified to the system.

Three counties in Munster have a 14-day incidence rate lower than the national rate, with Cork at 281 cases per 100,100, Clare at 298, and Tipperary at 276.

The incidence rates in Limerick at 433 per 100,100, Waterford at 564.7 and Kerry at 438.7 remain higher than the national rate for now.

However, it should be noted this is based on population size so while Waterford has a high incidence rate, there were 656 cases identified over the past two weeks in comparison to 1,529 new cases in Cork.

The number of people dying from Covid-19 continues to remain low. Figures released on Thursday for deaths notified to the HPSC for people who died between September 29 and October 5 show 21 fatalities. This may be different to the actual number of people who died, as reporting of some deaths may be delayed.

Levels of Covid-19 in sewage

Results from the National SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Programme, which analyses levels of Covid-19 in sewage, found traces in 66 of 68 catchment areas. However, the number of “weak positive” samples or “undetected” have been increasing over the past five weeks, with the exception of last week when some level of virus was found in all areas.

Health authorities including HSE chief Paul Reid and Professor Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team have linked falling infection rates to vaccinations.

Mr Reid has said 60% of people in hospital ICUs are unvaccinated up to late September. He said: “This is striking when only 9% of adults [18+] haven't been fully vaccinated.”

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) vaccine tracker shows the high vaccination rate among over-80s in Ireland trickling down through the population, with 80.6% of 18 to 24s now vaccinated. It shows just 21.2% of under-18s are vaccinated but this includes under-12s, who are not being offered a vaccine.

The tracker also shows a 100% uptake among Irish healthcare workers despite media reports this week indicating this is not the case for every individual.

Meanwhile, the ECDC has reduced warning alerts for Ireland on its colour-coded travel advisory map.

All of Ireland is now marked red, meaning one level down from the highest warning status of dark red. This is used where the Covid-19 positivity rates are 4% or more, and puts Ireland at the same level as parts of Spain, most of Germany and some Balkan regions.

Large swathes of the EU are now marked green or orange as positivity rates continue to fall across the group.