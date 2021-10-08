Child abuse disclosure process like 'falling off a cliff'

Most people who disclose they were abused earlier in life would not engage with Tusla in the process if they were starting over.

New research found the majority were unsure if their information was being disclosed to others, and described the lack of clarity in the process as "a black hole, a void, falling off a cliff".

The stark findings in the research into retrospective disclosures of abuse included people outlining how they often felt the process was insensitive, short on information and in some cases discriminatory.

The report, carried out by Dr Joseph Mooney of the School of Social Policy, Social Work, and Social Justice at University College Dublin, features input from 29 people undergoing the process in the second half of last year.

In the report entitled 'Barriers or Pathways? Aiding retrospective disclosures of childhood sexual abuse to child protection services', Dr Mooney outlined the growing number of retrospective abuse cases, with an average of 238 referrals being made every month to Tusla last year.

Figures also showed a large number of these going unallocated to social workers and issues over the mandatory reporting to Tusla – which also acts as the Child Protection Service (CPS) once the case is referred to it.

The majority of respondents were women and the study found 74% disclosed more than 10 years after their experiences of abuse.

It also found people were more likely to first tell a professional, and then a friend, rather than a partner or sibling. Most had told a mental health professional, with gardaí the second most likely category of professional to be told, ahead of a medical professional and a Tusla social worker.

The research found 58% of participants signalled their disclosure to a professional had resulted in a mandated report. Almost 60% of those respondents were contacted by Tusla within six months of making the disclosure.

According to the report: "Of those who were contacted, 62% stated that the process of what would happen next was not explained to them by CPS".

There was also variation when it came to advice and assistance provided by the CPS, such as how to make a complaint or access legal advice.

Only one person was provided with specific details regarding support services related to sexual abuse services, while a majority answered that they received none of the advice available.

One-third found the interaction discriminatory

In addition, just 20% agreed at all that their interaction with the CPS had been respectful or sensitive and just 27% said it was professional. One-third found the interaction discriminatory and more than half strongly disagreed that it was appropriate to meet their needs.

Of the 22 respondents who answered the question 'Were you told your personal information would be shared?', 77% said they had not been. A higher percentage, 82%, said they had not been told who their information might be shared with, while 73% said they were not sure if their information had been shared.

"Unfortunately, when asked 'If starting over, would you engage in this process again'... most stated they would not. The lack of information or clarity following this being described as a black hole, a void, falling off a cliff. It appears, from the results of this survey, that many may still be experiencing this void."

It said this uncertainty needed to be addressed. The report will be launched on Friday at a seminar on the issue of retrospective disclosures.