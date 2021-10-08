Long Covid study finds low levels of lasting cardiac damage in patients

A high proportion of Covid patients presented with residual cardiac symptoms after infection, but the prevalence of lasting cardiac damage is low, Ireland’s largest prospective study on heart health and long covid has found.

The SETANTA study (Study of Heart Disease and Immunity after Covid-19 in Ireland) recruited a total of 100 participants from GP surgeries in Dublin who had a recent history of Covid-19 infection.

The mean age of participants was 45 years, with 64% of respondents being female. Some 60% had already received their first dose of the Covid vaccine at presentation.

The study, conducted by researchers based at the Cardiovascular Research Institute Dublin at the Mater Private Network and RSCI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, found that residual complaints, on average six months after acute Covid illness, were common.

The most commonly reported specific symptoms were fatigue/malaise, myalgia or muscle pain, headache, fever, and a cough.

Among patients who experienced new-onset cardiac-specific symptoms since being diagnosed with the virus, 62% reported shortness of breath, 54% palpitations, 53% dizziness/lightheadedness, 41% chest pain/heaviness, and 4% syncope, or fainting.

Although a high proportion of the patients who participated in the study presented with residual cardiac symptoms, the preliminary findings provide reassurance that there is a low prevalence of lasting cardiac damage, researchers said.

While one in 10 patients showed some evidence of fluid collection around the heart, less than 3% showed evidence of significant heart scarring, the study found.

The researchers added that the study “showcases [the] importance of collaboration between hospitals and primary care”.