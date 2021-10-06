Covid vaccine model to tackle hospital waiting lists, Donnelly says

Ireland’s record-breaking waiting lists will be tackled by using the same approach as used with the Covid vaccine rollout, the minister for health will say today.

Stephen Donnelly is due before the Oireachtas committee on health this morning, along with his secretary-general Robert Watt, to discuss the implementation of Sláintecare.

The meeting comes amid the fallout from three separate senior figures with responsibility for implementing the long-awaited reforms to the health system resigning within a matter of weeks.

Mr Donnelly, who had received criticism for not speaking publicly on the resignations in their immediate aftermath, is expected to reassure the committee of his “absolute commitment” and that of the Government to universal healthcare.

“That commitment is absolute and unwavering,” he is to say.

Universal healthcare has never been achieved in Ireland and we are still far from it today. Changing that, making universal healthcare a reality, is one of the defining projects of our time.

However, the minister is expected to argue that despite scepticism among those who have resigned, the vast majority of Sláintecare’s “deliverable” projects — 109 out of 112 — remain on schedule.

“That means that even while dealing with the worst public health crisis in a hundred years, over 97% of the Sláintecare projects have been progressing well,” he will say.

The three which are not on course —waiting lists, eHealth, and regional health areas” are seen as representing a “significant challenge”, he will say, with action having been “severely hampered by the pandemic and the cyberattack on the HSE in May.

Ireland’s waiting lists recently topped 900,000 for the first time, leading to severe criticism of the pace of change promised by the 2017 Sláintecare manifesto, the goal of which is the installation of a single-tier healthcare system in Ireland.

Mr Donnelly is expected to say that tackling those waiting lists is his “number one priority”.

“They were terrible before Covid and have worsened since,” he will say.

He is expected to announce the setting up of a taskforce entrusted to tackle waiting lists which will follow the “vaccine taskforce model that has worked so well”, in reference to the much-lauded vaccination programme which has seen 90% of eligible people become fully vaccinated before the arrival of winter.

Mr Donnelly is also expected to announce governance changes for the Sláintecare programme, including the addition of a new programme board co-chaired by Mr Watt and the HSE’s CEO Paul Reid.

“This new board will ensure that the drive for universal healthcare is fully embedded in both the Department of Health and HSE,” he will say.