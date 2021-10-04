Gardaí concerned for welfare of 11-year-old boy missing from Drogheda

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating an 11-year-old boy missing from Co Louth.
Eddie Rogers has been missing from his home in Drogheda since this morning.
Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Eddie is described as being around 4’11” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right cheek.
He was last seen this morning at around 10am on Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda.
He was wearing grey trousers, a black puffa jacket and wearing a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a dark coloured school bag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.