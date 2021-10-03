Donnelly's 'disrespectful' letter to Sláintecare council an attempt to silence them - Shortall

Stephen Donnelly announced the establishment of a task force to tackle hospital waiting lists, which are now worse than they were before the pandemic. Picture: Brian Lawless

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 14:22
Michelle McGlynn

The Minister for Health has been slammed as being disrespectful to the recently resigned members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council.

In a letter to those who have stood down, Stephen Donnelly said recent events had cast a shadow over progress that has been made in increasing capacity in the health system.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall says describing the resignations as "casting a shadow" is really insulting.

"I think it was misplaced and I also think that there is an attempt here to silence those people and to gloss over the fact that the reform programme is being delayed and being blocked," said Ms Shortall.

She said all those who have resigned from Sláintecare did so out of pure frustration.

They are all saying that there is no commitment within the Department of Health to implement it and senior officials are working to block it, Ms Shortall said.

"I believe those people," she added.

Unless the minister and the Taoiseach actually stand up to those people who are blocking the reform then Sláintecare will be dead."

In the letter which was shared to Twitter by Virgin Media journalist Richard Chambers, Mr Donnelly announced the establishment of a task force to tackle hospital waiting lists, which are now worse than they were before the pandemic.

The details are set to be announced after the Budget.

Mr Donnelly also said a new group is to be formed which will advise and test the draft proposals on the Regional Health Areas.

Some members of the SIAC have agreed to join the group which will include frontline workers and allied healthcare professionals.

Labour's health spokesperson Duncan Smith said news of the new group is a worrying development.

"It’s worrying to see that a new group will be set up to just deal with regionalisation – this flies in the face of the original aims of the Sláintecare Advisory Group," he said.

"Rather than instructing new people, the most common sense thing to do would be to extend the lifetime of the Advisory Group and ensure they have the political support required for change."

He said the recent resignations made it clear there is a communication breakdown between Mr Donnelly and the group adding that the new group is likely to run into the very same issues unless there is meaningful change.

Mr Smith called on the health minister to give an honest and full account on the future of Sláintecare and echoed Róisín Shortall's calls for the Taoiseach to intervene in the matter.

Cork woman writes moving memoir about brain tumour

Mica redress protest in Dublin

Decision on mica scheme may not be made by end of October, junior minister says

