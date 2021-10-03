Johnson branded ‘hypocrite’ over Everard remarks while supporting Troubles amnesty

Johnson branded ‘hypocrite’ over Everard remarks while supporting Troubles amnesty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been described as a ‘hypocrite’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 12:32
James Ward, PA

Boris Johnson has been branded a hypocrite for claiming he is “sickened” by the death of Sarah Everard, while attempting to introduce an amnesty for similar crimes in Northern Ireland.

This week the British Prime Minister expressed his outrage as details emerged in court and Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

But his comments have led families of Troubles victims to question if there are different standards of justice in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

A group representing victims’ families will travel to Westminster for the third time on October 19, to meet with political leaders in opposition to UK Government proposals to end prosecutions for Troubles era crimes.

Among that group will be Cathy McIlvenny, whose sister Lorraine McCausland was 23 when she was beaten, raped and murdered after a night out.

Raymond McCord, speaking for the families, said the British Prime Minister’s comments showed that “there’s a difference between justice in Britain and justice in Northern Ireland”.

He told the PA news agency: “We are sickened by what we’ve heard the Prime Minister say in relation to the death of Sarah Everard.

“What she and her family have gone through is horrific. All of us know that pain.

Boris Johnson has tried to tell us that by not having prosecutions, it will help us move on. Would he dare say that to the family of Sarah Everard?

“While her killer has been given a full life sentence, they’re trying to bring in an amnesty for the same crimes in Northern Ireland.

“It’s hypocrisy, it’s sickening and disgusting.

Raymond McCord, centre, speaking outside Belfast City Hall after a meeting of victims of the Troubles (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was a horrific murder but not more so than my sisters and brothers in Northern Ireland.

“People have to look at these facts and see that there’s a difference between justice in Britain and justice in Northern Ireland.”

In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

Mr McCord, whose son Raymond Jr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, has been leading a cross-community campaign to see the proposals halted.

A document calling for the proposals to be stopped has been signed by all of the major political parties in Ireland.

Mr McCord noted that this has never happened before, even for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which was opposed by the DUP.

A letter signed by 35 US congressmen has denounced the proposals, which have also been opposed by Amnesty International.

Sarah Everard (Family handout/PA)

Mr McCord said Ms McIlvenny, along with all of the other victims’ families, would like to support Ms Everard’s family in any way they can.

“Every citizen in Northern Ireland is behind that family,” he said.

“It’s not the end of it for them. They’re going to have a lot of bad nights, like we have had.

“I hope that the life sentence helps, and brings some comfort to her family, in some way.

“I don’t know, because we’ve never had justice, we’ve never been in that position. Boris Johnson has taken that away from us. He wouldn’t have dared do it in England.”

Number 10 has been contacted for comment.

Read More

Joyce Fegan: Deconstructing a sexist culture is heavy work and we need more than women to do the lifting

More in this section

No winner of record €19m Lotto jackpot No winner of record €19m Lotto jackpot
Brougher mountain memorial plaque Families unveil plaque to five killed by IRA bomb on Brougher mountain
Property To Let, London. 93.4% of rental properties inspected in 2020 breached standards 
LegacyPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Johnson branded ‘hypocrite’ over Everard remarks while supporting Troubles amnesty

Poor will be hit hardest by Long Covid, says Prof Staines

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices