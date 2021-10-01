Mica campaigners: We did not sign off on 'vague' redress paper

Mica campaigners have hit out at a "vague" draft report on redress for homeowners, claiming it does not reflect the views of those directly impacted by the problem.

The draft report has found that the cost of the Mica redress scheme could rise by €1.8bn to a total of €3.2bn based on the final submission made by homeowners.

While the working group suggest a 100% grant be given, this would only cover remediation options that involve repairs to the existing home and not the complete demolition and rebuilding of homes.

However, Mica Action Group representative Eileen Doherty described the draft report, published late on Thursday night, as lacking in detail and depth and said it does not take in the “significant body of work” completed by the action group.

This is not a paper that we signed off on.

"If this is a document that is being presented to the Government in order for them to make an informed decision on this critical issue, then it is lacking in a reflection from the homeowners themselves and does not reflect the huge amount of work that we have put in over the last couple of months," she told RTÉ radio.

“From what we can decipher from this vague document, it seems they are not going to support 100% remediation,” she added.

The report puts the current overall cost of redress at €1.4bn but this could rise to €3.2bn based on the homeowners' final submission.

This is on the basis of capital works and associated costs only and does not take account of potential costs for items sought such as compensation for homeowners and inclusion of all non-residential buildings impacted.

The department estimates that approximately 6,600 homes may require repair, which does not include additional impacted homes not eligible for the scheme currently.

“This includes all potentially eligible privately owned homes in the counties of Donegal and Mayo and an estimate for homes in other local authority areas which may come into the scheme. This figure also includes an estimated 1,000 social homes which according to local authorities will need remediation," the report states.

The working group agreed a number of items that should be put forward for consideration as improvements to the scheme in the immediate term.

They have suggested that the grant calculation be based on a cost per square foot, discounted as appropriate, to exclude the cost of foundations, betterment and salvage.

On the issue of covering rental costs when families are waiting to have their homes rebuilt, it is understood the group has agreed in principle but the quantum has yet to be agreed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the three party leaders will meet to discuss the draft plan, but added that "significant progress has been made in terms of the original scheme".

“The original scheme was not fit for purpose and significant progress was made on a number of fronts that would have been identified by homeowners as critically problematic.

“We have to look at this in the round now and we will make a decision in the next number of weeks," Mr Martin told reporters in Rosslare Harbour.