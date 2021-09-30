Mica redress scheme could cost €3.2bn - report

Paddy Diver from Inisowen, Donegal with bricks made from Mica during a protest at Leinster House, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 23:19
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The cost of the Mica redress scheme could rise by €1.8bn to a total of €3.2bn based on the final submission made by homeowners, a working group has found.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has received the mica working group report and homeowners have also been sent the document to review.

It is understood the report suggests that the Minister should consider a 100% grant, however, this would be subject to the revised expenditure caps for each of the remediation options available to those living in properties built with the defective blocks.

The report states that these remediation options have some equivalence with the Pyrite Remediation Scheme as they involve repairs to the existing home.

The report also puts the current overall cost of redress at €1.4bn.

However, based on the homeowners final submission the estimated costs of the changes requested by campaigners could rise by €1.8bn to €3.2bn.

This is on the basis of capital works and associated costs only and does not take account of potential costs for items sought such as compensation for homeowners and inclusion of all non-residential buildings impacted.

The working group agreed a number of items that should be put forward for consideration as improvements to the Scheme in the immediate term.

They have suggested that the grant calculation be based on a cost per square foot, discounted as appropriate, to exclude the cost of foundations, betterment and salvage.

On the issue of covering rental costs when families are waiting to have their homes re-built, it is understood the group has agreed in principle but the quantum has yet to be agreed.

READ NOW
