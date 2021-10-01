More than 1,500 students were overpaid college grants, up 57%

The number of students who received overpayments to their college grants rose by 57% in the recent academic year to more than 1,500.

New figures published by the Department of Education show over 500 extra students were in receipt of overpayments during 2020/21 compared to the previous year under the student grant scheme overseen by SUSI.

A total of €827,621 was overpaid to 1,516 students last year, representing an average overpayment of just over €575.

However, the level of overpayments by SUSI has fallen over the last two years from a peak of over €1m in 2018/19 when the average overpayment was in excess of €1,290.

The Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, said the complex nature of the student grant scheme meant there was a risk that some students receive grant payments for which they are not eligible.

Mr Collins said they included reasons which were outside the direct control of SUSI.

Omitting details

Six out of every 10 overpayments in the recent academic year were paid to students who had omitted certain information from their application form.

Over 900 students had failed to disclose details which would have had an impact on their grant award.

The latest figures show seven students were overpaid in the 2020/21 academic year for poor attendance rates, while another ten were in receipt of grants for unapproved courses.

A total of 133 students received a grant payment, even though they were ineligible for the scheme.

Another 226 students had left college but were still receiving payments under the grant scheme, although it was the lowest annual total in recent years.

The figures show 84 students were deemed to have been overpaid because they were already in receipt of a Back to Education Allowance.

In reply to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD, Rose Conway Walsh, Mr Collins said SUSI implemented a system of control to mitigate the risk of overpayments.

“A highly developed quality assurance programme is implemented within the assessment process and a focused programme of independent post-assessment reviews is also performed across targeted risk areas,” the Minister said.

Mr Collins said feedback and training were used to ensure issues identified in such reviews informed the assessment process going forward.

He added: “The critical objective for SUSI is to identify and rectify errors on a timely basis before a grant is awarded and thus before any overpayment can arise.”

Under the SUSI Support Act 2011, SUSI is obliged to attempt to recoup any grants issued to applicants who are not eligible for funding.

Recouping efforts

Mr Collins said SUSI had a formal overpayments policy which meant efforts to recoup such monies were “sensitive to students’ means and circumstances.”

Official figures show SUSI has recouped approximately 53% of all overpayments since 2017/18.

To date, it has recovered €414,106 in overpayments related to the recent academic year – representing 50% of the total.