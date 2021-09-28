Handmaids deliver 'thank you' from Gilead to US embassy over Texas abortion ban

A group of activists gathered outside the US embassy in Dublin on Tuesday in solidarity with the people of Texas fighting the recent state law banning most abortions in the jurisdiction.

Members of ROSA, the socialist feminist group, were dressed as handmaids when they handed a 'thank you' letter signed from the Republic of Gilead to the embassy.

It said the nod to The Handmaid's Tale was symbolic street theatre "to lampoon the retrograde and misogynistic law and to call on the US government to act to uphold abortion rights".

The protest was held to mark International Safe Abortion Day and was in response to the law which came into effect in Texas earlier this month after the Supreme Court declined an emergency appeal from abortion providers asking that it be stayed.

The law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually at around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant.

"The new Texas law encourages bounty-hunters by allowing ordinary citizens win a $10,000 prize for successful prosecution of anyone who 'aids and abets' an abortion after six weeks," said Emma Quinn, spokesperson for ROSA.

This is far-right extremism, state gender violence and out of the Handmaid’s Tale handbook."

The group encouraged others to join them in a solidarity demonstration called #DublinToDallas, which is to be held on Saturday, October 2, at 1pm by the Spire in Dublin city centre.

The event will coincide with other mass demonstrations in cities and town across the US.

ROSA spokesperson Laura Fitzgerald said those who stand for Black Lives Matter must also support abortion rights as part of a free public healthcare system.

"The US has the highest maternal death rate among developed countries and in Texas the maternal mortality rate is above the US average. Black women in the state account for a disproportionate 31% of maternal deaths.

Cases like that of Savita Halappanavar that provoked the repeal mass movement will inevitably arise under this new law, meaning that Texas will be an even more dangerous place to be pregnant."

Speaking outside the US Embassy, former People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger reminded people the Repeal the Eighth campaign was successful thanks to a mass movement of solidarity.

"International solidarity of the exploited and oppressed is our greatest weapon in the fight against misogyny and attacks on our rights – as the great Jim Larkin said, an injury to one is the concern of all," said Ms Coppinger.

Call to abolish the mandatory waiting period

Meanwhile, the Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) have called for the Government to abolish the mandatory waiting period for people seeking an abortion.

ARC members gathered at the Dáil over the weekend to demand the removal of barriers to abortion care.

Speaking on International Safe Abortion Day, ARC Spokesperson, JoAnne Neary, said: "There is no medical requirement for this waiting period.

"It unnecessarily delays access and interferes with the relatively short 12-week window that exists."

The group said its research showed the waiting period did not result in the person changing their mind but rather caused additional stress and anxiety.

As part of ARC's research, 'Too Many Barriers: Experiences of Abortion in Ireland after Repeal', one participant said, "It made me feel like I was not trusted to make my own decision and caused me a great deal of mental and physical distress."

The World Health Organization has said mandatory waiting periods "can have the effect of delaying care, which can jeopardise women’s ability to access safe, legal abortion services and demeans women as competent decision-makers".