Proposals coming for safe access zones outside abortion facilities, says  Stephen Donnelly

Proposals for the introduction of safe access zones outside maternity hospitals and clinics providing abortion services will be brought forward next spring, the Health Minister has promised.

However, the Department of Health maintains there has only been a limited number of reports of anti-abortion protests which they claim is "extremely positive".

This is at odds with preliminary research carried out by Maynooth University in collaboration with the Together for Safety Campaign which has found that anti-abortion campaigners have targeted GP surgeries and clinics in at least 10 counties.

Legislation to protect women and staff from intimidation when entering healthcare facilities was due to be introduced in tandem with the introduction of abortion services in 2019. However, plans to establish 100m safe zones have yet to be brought in.

Hundreds of abortion rights demonstrators attended a rally in Dublin over the weekend, calling for safe access zones and other measures to bridge the gaps that remain in services following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Mr Donnelly has said ensuring safe access to termination of pregnancy services remains an ongoing priority.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Officials in the department continue to prioritise safe access to termination of pregnancy services and to examine legislative options in this area. The minister plans to have proposals for safe access zones on the legislative programme for spring 2022."

However, the spokesperson said that since the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 began in January 2019, there has been "a limited number of reports of protests or any other actions relating to termination of pregnancy".

"This is an extremely positive development, suggesting that termination of pregnancy services have bedded in relatively smoothly to date and are becoming a normal part of the Irish healthcare system, in line with government policy. However, we are aware of reports of some protests which have caused distress to those accessing and providing services."

The Department of Health is in regular contact with the HSE and has liaised with An Garda Síochána on safe access to services. The Garda National Protective Services Bureau issued a notice to all Garda stations raising awareness about the issue. It directed that any protests be monitored, and breaches of existing law dealt with.