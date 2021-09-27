Pandemic sees numbers reporting mental health issues rise by up to a fifth

The number of people who contacted and presented to mental health services to report difficulties with their mental health increased by between 15% and 20% during the pandemic.

That’s according to St Patrick’s Mental Health Services CEO, Paul Gilligan, who has said there can now be "no doubt" as to the significant psychological impact the pandemic has had.

Mr Gilligan said Irish mental health services, already struggling with things like staffing even before the pandemic began, were carrying on with their work and doing their utmost to support people in need.

"The people who work in mental health care do an incredible job, but there simply isn’t enough. Multi-disciplinary teams haven’t been filled, etc,” he told Morning Ireland this morning.

However, Mr Gilligan said the pandemic had seen an increased level of collaboration between the voluntary, independent and statutory sectors, meaning that there were still lots of services available to people.

“You really have to work to get to them, but they are there. So don’t lose hope.”

Children

The St Patrick’s Mental Health Services CEO said the impact that children had experienced during the pandemic as a result of school closures and isolation was “really concerning.”

Citing recent research carried out by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and the National Parents Council, Mr Gilligan said that almost 60% of parents had expressed concerns about their children in recent months, with half of these actively seeking support or information for their child.

The same research also found that 20% of children received some form of mental health support during the pandemic, including private counselling (6%), HSE community supports (3.5%), school counsellors (2.7%) and local clubs (2%).

25% of the parents surveyed also expressed concern about their child’s readjustment as Covid restrictions are lifted and society begins to open up in the coming weeks.

“And yet, one of the areas we have had the weakest services is in child and adolescent care. Again, people do a stellar job, but we’re finding it really difficult to get staff. This is an area we are going to have to address,” he said.

“We are going to need to sit down and address what’s been years of serious problems in child and adolescent health care.”

Launch of 'Walk in My Shoes' campaign

Mr Gilligan was speaking as part of the launch of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services’ four-week programme of wellbeing events commencing today.

The ‘Walk in My Shoes’ campaign will see live online events, discussions, podcasts and wellbeing sessions take place between now and October 24.

“We are trying to encourage everyone to make their mental health a priority and to focus on their wellbeing.

We’re delighted to bring you some FREE exciting webinars across four themed weeks for WIMS Live 2021! Explore climate anxiety, supporting those experiencing self-harm, support systems and #NoStigma 👉 https://t.co/odHBxEgdFV #wimslive pic.twitter.com/MExumlQbDK — Walk in My Shoes (@walkinmyshoes) September 25, 2021

“Wellbeing is about trying to protect your mental health, it’s trying to do things that build up your emotional strength, your psychological resilience,” he said.

“It’s a great programme. It’s exciting and it’s really about empowering people.”