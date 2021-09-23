Four evacuated after light aircraft crash lands on Wexford beach

A light aircraft has crash-landed on a beach at Carnsore Point in Co Wexford this evening, with reports of up to four people on board.
The alarm was raised by a member of the public at around 5.20pm on the beach.
Dublin and Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopters are attending the scene, along with Dunmore East RNLI, and local coast guard ground unit.
The four occupants of the aircraft - two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, and two women, both aged in their 30s, - were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and the area remains sealed off.
A team of inspectors from the Department of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been dispatched to the scene.
There are concerns that the aircraft may be submerged by the incoming tide.