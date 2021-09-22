Bacteria may be to blame for kids' dislike of broccoli and sprouts 

Bacteria may be to blame for kids' dislike of broccoli and sprouts 

Rather than just being fussy eaters, research indicates there could be a scientific reason for youngsters, and adults, disliking a group of vegetables known as brassica vegetables, which also include cauliflower, kale and cabbage. 

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 20:30
Nina Massey

The reason children turn their noses up at broccoli and Brussels sprouts may be down to bacteria in their mouths, a new study suggests.

Rather than just being fussy eaters, research indicates there could be a scientific reason for youngsters, and adults, disliking a group of vegetables known as brassica vegetables, which also include cauliflower, kale and cabbage.

Enzymes from these vegetables and from bacteria in saliva can produce unpleasant odours in the mouth.

But while children often refuse the vegetables, it appears adults can learn to tolerate the odours over time.

Researchers from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, found  parents and their children have similar levels of the odours, suggesting they share the same sort of microbiomes – bacteria – in the mouth.

They also found high levels cause children to dislike the vegetables.

"Interactions between brassica vegetables and human saliva can affect in-mouth odour development, which in turn may be linked to individual perception and liking," they said.

"It is an intriguing finding that there was a significant relationship between related adult/child pairs. Other research groups have found significant relationships between the salivary microbiome of parents and children, especially mothers and children."

Sulphurous odours

Brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-L-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant.

This is also the case for the same enzyme produced by bacteria in some people's oral bacteria.

While previous studies have shown adults have varying levels of this enzyme in their saliva, it was not known whether this was true for children and if it influenced their food preferences.

In the study, researchers identified the main compounds in raw and steamed cauliflower and broccoli that produce the odour.

They then asked 98 child and parent pairs, with children aged between six and eight, to rate the key odour compounds.

Both children and adults least liked dimethyl trisulfide, which smells rotten, sulphurous and putrid.

The team then mixed saliva samples with raw cauliflower powder and analysed the types of compounds produced over time.

They found large differences between individuals, but that children usually had similar levels as their parents, which the researchers suggest is likely explained by similar microbiomes.

According to the study, children whose saliva produced high amounts of sulphur compounds disliked raw brassica vegetables the most, but this relationship was not seen in adults, who might learn to tolerate the flavour over time.

Read More

Llama antibodies in a nasal spray found to be effective Covid-19 treatment 

More in this section

Hyponatraemia inquiry findings published North's ‘besieged’ health service faces ‘grim winter’
FILE PHOTO One million euro in cash was seized by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime today. Cash in excess of €1m was seiz Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Kildare motorway
HSE: 10-day Covid-19 compensation leave for staff would cost €377m  HSE: 10-day Covid-19 compensation leave for staff would cost €377m 
BroccoliResearch
Bacteria may be to blame for kids' dislike of broccoli and sprouts 

Simon Harris and wife welcome new baby boy

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices