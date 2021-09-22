Government committed to significantly enhanced mica redress scheme, says McGrath 

The Dáil has heard of the 'unbearable mental distress' of those living in homes destroyed by mica, with Sinn Féin calling on the Government to "do the right thing" in relation to compensation. File picture

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 13:42
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Government is committed to bringing forward a significantly enhanced redress scheme for mica homeowners, the Public Expenditure Minister has said.

Michael McGrath said there was a "deep appreciation within Government" of the seriousness of the issue, which mainly impacts properties in Donegal, Mayo and Clare.

He said the Government had put in place a process to try to bring about a resolution and he expected to receive a report from the mica working group next week.

The minister said a scheme established by the previous government was "a genuine effort" to address the issue, but added the revised package would represent a "very significant enhancement and improvement" on the existing scheme.

"We want to get an outcome that works for the householders who are impacted."

Mr McGrath added: "The issue of rent and storage costs and so on, which have been raised by all of the families – all of those issues are on the table.

So we have a process in place, We're not standing idly by. We are committed to working with the impacted householders to address this. But I do have to say that, of course, you need to have checks and balances, and you need to have certain controls in place."

Calling on the Government to "do the right thing" and accept the demands of families that full costs be covered, Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn said: "The human toll of this ordeal has been heartbreaking."

The Donegal TD told the Dáil: "I know families and people have been close to emotional breakdown, people who are close to financial ruin, people who say that their very lives have crumbled down around them with their homes. For them the dream has turned into a nightmare.

"Minister, I don't actually think I have the words to convey to you the trauma that these families are going through. I really don't," he said.

