Tánaiste all but rules out full redress for homeowners impacted by mica

The Tánaiste has all but ruled out full redress for homeowners impacted by mica, claiming it would open the floodgates for other groups.

Leo Varadkar has warned that providing a 100% compensation scheme could severely impact on the public finances as other groups, including those living in defective apartments in his own constituency, would expect the same level of support.

However, Mr Varadkar said he understands the stress that people are under adding that the Government will do "our best" to come up with a scheme that is fair to the people who've been affected.

"We do have to bear in mind the impact on the general taxpayer as well," Mr Varadkar said.

"Behind this issue, there's also the issue of defective apartments, many of them in my constituency."

Ultimately it's not the Government that pays for this it's the taxpayer, the average working person who pays for this, even though they weren't responsible in any way for the problems that happen.

Speaking at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said the Government will have to control the cost of any mica redress scheme as well as other compensation packages that may come down the line.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said he expects a report back with proposals from the mica working group in the coming weeks as he wants to see the issue resolved.

He said: "We're all working together here in good faith to find a resolution to what is undoubtedly an incredibly difficult issue for the individuals and families who are impacted by mica.

"For too many people the impact of mica has been life-changing. We're all just trying to find the solution and that's what we will do, while at the same time, of course, recognising that we have an obligation to taxpayers generally as well."