Judge tells man 'to put his money where his mouth is' in family law case

A judge has told a man alleged to have fed his children meat to get at his vegetarian wife after they split up “to put his money where his mouth is”.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin told the man that he now has the opportunity to show court-appointed expert, Ms Siobhan Whyte, that he means what he now says in terms of his estranged wife.

In July, Judge Larkin suspended access between the man and his children until there was positive engagement between the man and adult and child psychotherapist, Ms Whyte.

Judge Larkin made her comments after solicitor for the man, Ann Gillane, stated that her client had nothing but praise in his comments to her before court about his ex-wife.

Ms Gillane said that her client now wishes to engage genuinely with Ms Whyte. She said: “After my consultation with him, I can see that he has taken things on board.”

In response, Judge Larkin recalled a previous appearance by the man in the family court where she said that he could not restrain himself from speaking negatively about his ex-wife, the manner in which he addressed her “and in fact I remarked on it at the time”.

She said: “I was not impressed by his demeanour.”

Judge Larkin said:

He can put his money where his mouth is and he can show Ms Whyte that he means what he is now saying.

Ms Gillane said that her client’s decision not to attend court in July was clearly in error but he had just left hospital on the morning of the court.

In July, the mother told the court that “before we ever had children we both agreed that we would bring them up vegetarian”.

She said: “He was a very outspoken vegetarian but when we separated he decided to start feeding the children meat - he did that to get at me.” In July, Judge Larkin suspended access after also hearing several instances where the father allegedly undermined his ex-wife in front of their children.

Solicitor for the mother, Joe Chambers reminded Judge Larkin that she was of the opinion in July that access to the children should be denied until the man actively engaged with Ms Whyte.

Mr Chambers said that the mother had access to the children for the summer “and they have remained with my client and have now gone back to school”.

Judge Larkin has given the father until October 7 to get his house in order. Judge Larkin said that she was concerned that the man hasn’t had access to his children .

Judge Larkin said: “I am hoping that I will have a positive response from Ms Whyte and she will be able to tell the court on how matters can improve for these children and their engagement with their father.”