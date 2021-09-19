Covid-19 had 'disproportionate impact on our older people', says CMO

The Chief Medical Officer has urged any older people who are not yet fully vaccinated to get the jab.

Dr Tony Holohan issued a statement to older people on Sunday evening, praising the solidarity of the cohort to date and their “continued efforts to help stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan said that the public health measures have had a disproportionate impact on older people and that he is mindful that many will have concerns as winter approaches.

'Vaccination remains our best protection'

He said that many older people “have concerns about how we can all continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends, families and wider communities”.

The CMO said vaccination “remains our best means of protection” against the virus: “It is heartening to see the high levels of vaccine uptake among all cohorts, but particularly among our over-65,” Dr Holohan said.

In fact, the Department of Health’s most recent Amárach research shows that 96% of respondents aged 55 years and older state that they are fully protected through vaccination.

While vaccination remains our best means of protection against COVID-19, there are additional things that you can do to prevent transmission of the disease. pic.twitter.com/MVyC9xCsEp — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) September 19, 2021

Dr Holohan said that while it is possible for people who are vaccinated to get Covid-19 while there is such high levels of disease in the community, these vaccines are especially good at limiting the likelihood of that becoming a severe infection that would, for example, require admission to hospital or to intensive care.

Dr Holohan urged anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to do so.

There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination, or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.

“Vaccination, along with continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities, allowing all of us to safely and considerately enjoy the activities that were necessarily paused for large parts of the last 18-months.”

He said that Ireland's "exceptionally, almost unprecedentedly, high level of vaccination is the envy of our neighbours across the European Union and indeed, across the world."

Booster shots for over-80s

People over the age of 80 who are fully vaccinated will begin to receive a booster shot in the coming weeks. Booster shots will also be given to those aged 65 and older living in long term residential care facilities.

Dr Holohan added that continuing to follow public health advice such as regular hand washing, wearing a mask, and ventilating indoor spaces will remain important going into the winter.

“This suite of measures will also help stop the transmission of seasonal influenza, common colds and other respiratory illnesses that are more prevalent over the winter months.”

The statement from the CMO comes as the Department of Health confirmed that another 1,224 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.