President Higgins denies snubbing Queen Elizabeth  

President Michael D Higgins has categorically denied that he has snubbed Britain's Queen Elizabeth by declining an invitation to an interdenominational ceremony in Northern Ireland next month.

Speaking to reporters in Rome last night, the President said the event's title was an issue, as it was described as commemorating "the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland."

Mr Higgins said what had started off as an invitation to a religious service had recently morphed into a “political statement.”

"What had once been an invitation to religious service, or a religious event had become, in fact, a political statement. What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland. It’s a different thing,” he said.

The event itself is slated to take place in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on October 21, with Queen Elizabeth due to attend.

He said that an event invitation was just that, and not “an instruction.”

The President also said his invitation referred to him as "the President of the Republic of Ireland."

“I am the President of Ireland,” he said.

He found the title of the event “troubling” and had been considering his actions around this for a “long while”.

“It was in relation to how the event was titled. It’s not the event itself. Conciliation is fine. People can praise as much as they like. I am completely open to anyone in Northern Ireland of any Unionist tradition, completely, celebrating that in any way they like,” he said.

Responding to criticism levelled at him from current and past members of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in recent days, Mr Higgins said their claims of him snubbing the Queen were “a bit much, to be frank with you."

Yesterday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he had written to President Higgins to seek a reason for his decision not to attend.

Mr Donaldson said many people would regard the step as “a snub” in terms of reconciliation and would assume “politics is at play”.

“There is no question of any snub intended to anybody. I am not snubbing anyone and I am not part of anyone’s boycott of any other events in Northern Ireland,” President Higgins said.

“There often has not been a great deal of traffic down from the DUP people who are criticising me now.

“I am completely open to anyone in Northern Ireland of any Unionist tradition, completely, celebrating that in any way they like,” he said.

President Higgins wished the service well but said he had the right "to exercise a discretion as to what I think is appropriate for my attendance.”

He said that he would not be revisiting his decision to decline the invitation as on the day of the event in Armagh he will be hosting another event at Áras an Uachtaráin.