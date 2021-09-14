Man, 22, dies following motorcycle collision in Louth

A 22-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Louth on Saturday.
The collision occurred on the N2 in Edmonstown at approximately 8.20pm on September 11.
The male motorcyclist was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, however has since passed away.
The male car driver, late 30s and his passenger, male mid 60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.