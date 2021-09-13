People with disabilities 'do not have equal rights', survey finds

More than a third of people do not believe people with disabilities have equal rights, with many raising issues over support for decision-making and better safeguarding.

The findings come from a new RED C survey commissioned by Safeguarding Ireland.

According to the survey of more than 1,000 people, 40% of respondents said there was not enough support for decision making of people with disabilities.

It also found that 75% of those questioned favour stronger laws to better safeguard people with disabilities.

"While more than two-in-four agree that people with disabilities in Ireland have equal rights, at the same time over one-third of people disagree with this," it said.

"Three-quarters of people agree that stronger laws are required in Ireland to safeguard people with disabilities from all forms of abuse."

Safeguarding Ireland chairperson Patricia Richard-Clarke said the survey highlighted the need for progress on adult safeguarding legislation to protect every citizen at risk of abuse, exploitation or neglect.

“Safeguarding means living safely, free from abuse or neglect. It means our choices, particularly if we have reduced capacity, are clearly heard and respected," she said. "

"The key principle to better safeguard all people is to respect their human rights and support decision making. This is especially important for people who live with a disability.

“People living with a physical, sensory or intellectual disability can have very different needs. Individuals, organisations and services must respect, listen to and reach out to each person regardless of any challenges faced. Many of these challenges can be significantly overcome with simple supports.”

The Confidential Recipient to the HSE for People with Disabilities and Older People, Leigh Gath, said people with disabilities do not have equal rights in Ireland.

“Each person with a disability is different and has different needs," she said. "Each person should be supported to make their own choices – to take risks, and also to make life’s mistakes as we all do. Many people with a disability need support to help them to make decisions and to be independent – and where challenges are identified these should be risen to.

“Of course there is also a need too to keep people safe, and protect them. However, the balance needs to shift more towards independence, decision making, and choice. This means both a change in attitudes and increase in supports to accommodate to the level of the individual.”

Ms Rickard-Clarke said the implementation of the Assisted Decision making Act, due to come into effect in June 2022, was key, providing improved clarity and protocols for circumstances where capacity is an issue and people are in receipt of healthcare, or financial and public services.

“We are signed up to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities in Ireland," she said. "This means that everybody has a right to make their own choices, and every effort must be made to support people whose capacity to make decisions is a challenge."

Safeguarding Ireland is leading a new public awareness campaign on safeguarding and disability, supported by the Disability Federation of Ireland, HSE, Inclusion Ireland, National Disability Services Association and National Federation of Voluntary Service Providers.

*www.safeguardingireland.org.