Covid-19: 1,466 new cases confirmed as hospitalisations decrease by 17

A further 1,466 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by Department of Health officials.

As of this morning, there were 311 people with Covid-19 hospitalised - a decrease of 17 on Friday’s total.

There were 58 patients with the virus receiving treatment in intensive care this morning - a decrease of one on yesterday’s figure.

According to the latest available figures, 21 Covid-19 deaths were recorded during the first week of September.

Over the same period, 9,835 people tested positive for the virus - an 18% decrease on the amount recorded during the last week of August.

Dublin made up more than a quarter (2,756) of all new cases, while Cork had the second-highest number at 876.

At the other end of the list, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Sligo and Waterford recorded fewer than 150 each during this time.

Vaccines

The latest figures come as Ireland reached “two major milestones” as regards to Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Last night, Ireland administered its seven-millionth dose of the vaccine.

As of yesterday evening, 90% of adults had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ireland's incidence rate still the highest in the EU

Despite a decrease in confirmed Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight, Ireland still has the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the European Union.

According to the latest analysis by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now 434 cases per 100,000 population.

Next highest is Greece, with an incidence rate of 380.32, followed by Estonia at 366.82.

Highest rates found in Monaghan, Donegal and Leitrim

Two local electoral areas in Co Monaghan, as well as areas in Donegal and Leitrim, currently have the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 here.

At present, Ballybay-Clones, and Monaghan town each have more than 1,500 cases per 100,000.

The rate in Carndonagh in Co Donegal is also high at 1,427.

Overall, Donegal has five areas on the list of the 10 areas currently worst affected by Covid-19: Buncrana (1,234 per 100,000); Milford (1,133); Lifford-Stranorlar (923); and Glenties (920).

The areas of the country with the lowest Covid rate is Fermoy in Cork, followed by New Ross in Wexford and Roscrea-Templemore in Tipperary.