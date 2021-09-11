Donnelly accused of not really backing Sláintecare programme

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is only a “pretend leader” of the health service and is not really behind the Sláintecare programme, members of the implementation group have claimed.

In the wake of the dual resignation of the group’s chairman Tom Keane and CEO Laura Magahy, two remaining members of the group have criticised what they called “a lack of political will” behind the proposal to deliver universal healthcare, despite it being government policy.

Liam Doran, former general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said he is “greatly saddened” by the top-level resignations this week but not surprised.

“[Reform] has simply not moved because of bureaucratic resistance and lack of political will to deliver it. That was the source of growing frustration around the table,” he said last night.

He praised Dr Tom Keane and Laura Magahy as genuine people who passionately believe in Sláintecare.

The council meets with Mr Donnelly next week to discuss the fallout from the resignations.

Asked if he will remain in place, Mr Doran said: “It is fair to say that a number of people on the council including myself will have to evaluate the situation on the back of that meeting.”

He said the Advisory Council has not been asked for advice on crucial planks of the plan including recruitment, new contracts for GPs and consultants.

“We were never asked to give our views. We were never brought into that space,” he said, adding that the Government can accept or ignore advice.

Mr Doran said the move towards “an integrated management system” is not happening and criticised the slow pace of choosing sites for elective hospitals and recruitment planning.

He also noted “resistance from the permanent government” and efforts to keep existing health structures in place.

Sláintecare, he said, has the potential to change Irish society as dramatically as free education did in 1967.

He called for the programme to be part of the Department of Taoiseach as originally planned.

Another member, fashion designer and patient advocate Brendan Courtney, blamed deep-rooted resistance within the HSE to the proposed change for the double resignations of Ms Magahy and Mr Keane.

A willingness to change is at the core of the problem. That's the core, and that's what you'll get in any semi-state, an unwillingness to change the status quo.

“You have a minister, and a ministry and he's gone after four years. So, you have this sort of pretend leader who's running a ministry.

"And then you have a huge organisation, the HSE which is actually running the health care system. So you have these two at odds,” Mr Courtney said.

He said from his perspective from sitting on the Sláintecare implementation group, it does not feel that Mr Donnelly is a supporter of it.

“He made a few odd announcements, he is not really behind it or at least it doesn’t feel like he is,” Mr Courtney said.

He said the problem lies within the HSE which is proving itself resistant to change.

“I see how semi-states works, I see how you cannot move people, I see how difficult that is when people are in a status quo that suits them,” Mr Courtney said.

Mr Courtney said Ms Megahy is a 'brilliant mind' and Mr Keane 'nothing short of a genius'. He said they would not have walked away from their jobs easily adding there is something "really amiss".

Mr Donnelly said he is “very sorry” to see Ms Megahy and Mr Keane leave.

“I want to do is acknowledge the huge work they've done the value they've added, and the leadership they brought to this. I think they have done a fantastic job,” he said.