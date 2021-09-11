Tánaiste's partner says London festival picture 'violation' of Varadkar's privacy

Tánaiste's partner says London festival picture 'violation' of Varadkar's privacy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 10:56
Caitlín Griffin

Leo Varadkar's partner Matt Barrett has criticised the photographing of the Tánaiste at a London music festival, saying it shows some people will “celebrate” the violation of another's privacy.

Mr Varadkar was criticised online after a picture of him, taken unbeknownst to him, at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London was widely circulated on social media last Saturday.

The picture was taken just days after the Tánaiste himself attended a meeting with members of the live entertainment and music industry in Ireland who had pushed for similar events to be allowed to take place here.

At that meeting, Mr Varadkar said Britain was "not an example to follow" when it came to reopening.

Mr Varadkar was criticised for attending the London event by many in the entertainment industry who pointed out that this was the same weekend the cancelled Electric Picnic would have taken place.

In a letter published in The Irish Times on Saturday, Mr Barrett said: “The notion that the right to privacy is one which is conditional on the attitudes, sensibilities, and prejudices of another” is “both ridiculous and dangerous”.

Mr Barrett wrote: “The individual who photographed the Tánaiste does not have a right to violate this [right to privacy] merely because she believed it was justified and consistent with her own beliefs about what constitutes appropriate behaviour.”

"I find it particularly telling that she deliberately chose a particularly unedifying picture, with the sole aim of humiliation. 

If people continue to dress up cyberbullying as some sort of perverse public service, how can we hope to attract young people, women, and minorities into public office?

"This episode demonstrates that not only are privacy and dignity not expected, but that people will celebrate their violation," Mr Barrett wrote.

Last week, the Taoiseach said Mr Varadkar is “entitled” to his private time and what he chooses to do with it "is a matter for him."

The Hoople festival saw 25,000 people attend Brockwell Park in London, all with proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. 

Read More

Taoiseach defends Varadkar's attendance at UK music festival

More in this section

Irish cancer services Donnelly accused of not really backing Sláintecare programme
Inner City Helping Homeless hold protest Gardaí failed to tell charity ICHH about sexual assault investigation
School stock Calls for antigen testing to stop parents having to keep children home
Tánaiste's partner says London festival picture 'violation' of Varadkar's privacy

Gardaí renew appeal for missing 12-year-old boy in Dublin

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices