Workers from home twice as likely to exceed scheduled hours

Workers from home twice as likely to exceed scheduled hours

Eurofound said legitimate questions arise as to whether existing legislation to combat the problem is worth it.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 20:30
Pádraig Hoare

Working from home means employees are twice as likely as those onsite to exceed their scheduled hours, EU research has found.

Data from Dublin-based European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, known as Eurofound, shows that teleworkers are twice as likely to exceed the 48-hour working time limit, take insufficient rest, and work in their free time.

This has knock-on effects on their physical and mental health, it said.

In its research paper entitled Right To Disconnect, Eurofound pointed to the European Parliament adopting a resolution in January this year calling on the European Commission to propose legislation on the right to disconnect.

The proposed legislation would allow workers to disconnect from work and refrain from engaging in work-related electronic communication, such as emailing or other forms of messaging, outside working hours without facing adverse consequences, Eurofound said.

As of now, just six EU member states have adopted such measures — Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, and Spain. 

Eurofound said legislative initiatives are in situ and policy debates are taking place in a number of other countries.

In the Right To Disconnect paper, Eurofound said legitimate questions arise as to whether existing legislation to combat the problem is worth it.

"Despite a number of court cases in which workers have challenged demands from employers to remain connected and perform work outside agreed hours, the increasing use of ICT-based mobile devices for work purposes has led to increases in connection, availability, and working hours, with associated negative implications for workers’ physical and mental health and well-being.

"This gives rise to the question as to whether existing legislation remains fit for purpose," the paper's key findings said.

It found that so-called ‘soft’ approaches to implementation is generally favoured over a ‘hard’ approach. 

"Hard approaches rely on stopping work-related communication during certain periods and therefore take the decision on whether or not to disconnect out of workers’ hands. 

"Soft approaches are based on workers and managers taking responsibility for ensuring that the ability to work remotely does not lead to over-connection and an associated extension of working hours," it said.

Last month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland now has an opportunity to make remote working a major part of working life.

He said the legislation is forthcoming this year that will provide employees with a right to request remote working arrangements, as well as a legally admissible code of practice on the right to disconnect from work.

Read More

Surge in demand for flexible workspaces as companies plan their office return

More in this section

Brexit DUP threatens to collapse Stormont ‘before November’ amid protocol row
Man falsely convicted of Sallins train robbery seeking public inquiry Man falsely convicted of Sallins train robbery seeking public inquiry
Coronavirus - Sun May 24, 2020 Northern Ireland: 54 deaths involving Covid-19 in latest weekly statistics
#reopeningperson: leo varadkarorganisation: eurofound
Workers from home twice as likely to exceed scheduled hours

Rebel FF TDs face suspension if they vote no confidence in Coveney

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices