Tipperary and Waterford food businesses among five closed for safety reasons last month

Five Irish food businesses were served with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month.

The FSAI has said there can be “no excuse” for behaviour in Irish food businesses which put consumers’ health at risk.

Johnny’s Grub Hub, located in Tramore, Co. Waterford, was served a closure order under the FSAI Act, 1998, after inspectors found cobwebs and a layer of dirt in the food preparation and cooking area, adjacent to the food stall.

Inspectors said protective clothing for staff was stained and stored "unprotected in the open yard area" and that there were also stains found on the refrigerator and food preparation surfaces.

They also noted that they found no washup sink, with the prerequisite hot and cold taps, on-site.

The Good Coffee Matters Food Stall, trading at Drumkeenan in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary was also served a closure order under the FSAI Act, 1998.

Here, inspectors found was no running water to the building that contained the toilets, meaning the toilets could not be flushed.

The building which contained the toilet, in which some foodstuffs were stored was noted as being "derelict" was in an extremely dirty condition, evidenced by "filth, grime and general waste throughout."

The FSAI said there was likely to be "a grave and immediate risk to the foodstuffs contained in this building being contaminated due to the lack of cleaning."

J2 Sushi & Bento in Swords, Dublin, was served with a closure order under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 after inspectors found that "there were no controls in place to control the risk associated with the storage, preparation and offering for sale of sushi and sashimi."

Hempture & Hempland was also served a closure order under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

Here, inspectors found that there was no evidence that the food business operator had identified relevant food safety hazards including, for example:

▪ The potential food safety hazards associated with the placing on the market of Cannabidiol (CBD) oils produced by (Carbon dioxide) CO2 extraction.

▪ The potential food safety hazards associated with CBD isolate on the market;

▪ established procedures to verify the effective operation of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) based food safety management procedures.

"In the absence of appropriate Hazard Analysis Critical and Control Points (HACCP) based food safety management procedures, the food business operator cannot demonstrate that products placed on the market have been produced and processed safely (in compliance with food law) and there is an increased risk that unsafe food may be placed on the market," the FSAI said in its report.

Inspectors also said the business operator "did not have systems and procedures in place to identify the names and addresses of suppliers of foods or substances intended to be, or expected to be, incorporated into foods."

"The food business operator did not have systems and procedures in place to allow for this information to be made available to the competent authorities on demand," they said.

"In the absence of appropriate traceability, it cannot be established whether the foods have been produced in accordance with applicable food law and there is an increased risk that unsafe or non-compliant food may be placed on the market."

The FSAI also issued one Prohibition Order under the FSAI Act 1998 to Heaney Meats in the Lisbon Industrial Estate in Galway.

In this instance, the FSAI instructed that the catering company withdraw 40 specified items of meat and meat products from sale.

According to inspectors, one of the items listed had been produced from raw material which had passed its use-by date.

The dates of freezing for 34 other items "could not be established and the use by dates had expired."

Three more items had no use-by date, meaning appropriate "traceability could not be established", while the exact dates of freezing could not be established on three more items.

"We are once again appealing to all food businesses to ensure they are fully compliant with food safety procedures and hygiene legislation," said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI.

Dr Byrne warned that there is a legal responsibility for food businesses to act responsibly and ensure food they provide to customers is safe to eat.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and in turn, food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure what they provide is safe to eat. All food business owners must ensure that their business is complying with food law at all times," she added.