Rodent droppings, flies and dirty clothes among reasons for closure of 10 food outlets

Rodent droppings, flies and dirty clothes among reasons for closure of 10 food outlets

Rodent droppings and inadequate pest control were among the reasons a number of restaurants were closed last month. Picture: FSAIinfo/Twitter

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 11:54
Michelle McGlynn

Some food businesses are putting their customers' health at serious risk by not following good food safety practices.

This is according to the Chief Executive of the Food Safety Association Ireland (FSAI) after 10 food businesses were served with closure orders during the month of July.

Some of the reasons the various businesses were closed include: rodent droppings where food, food preparation equipment and food packaging materials were stored; open bins filled with meat and surrounded by flies; aprons caked with blood and dirt; flies on a sandwich preparation board; inadequate pest control; and wet and dirty clothes strewn around a kitchen.

FSAI chief, Dr Pamela Byrne expressed concerned over the large number of Enforcement Order issued last month saying that they are not issued lightly.

"Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation. Closure Orders are not served for minor breaches."

Good food safety practices must be enforced and understood by all members of staff and there should be ongoing training, said Dr Byrne.

Two Munster businesses were among those served with closure orders - the kitchen in The Burren Atlantic Hotel in Co Clare and retailer Joud World Food in Waterford.

Three of the eight other businesses are located in Dublin. The full list includes:

  • Deli counter at Spar, Duff House, Dublin 3 
  • The King Pig Food Stall in Crumlin, Dublin 8 
  • Monto's Restaurant, Kelmessan, Co Meath 
  • Riverside Cafe, Mountnugent, Co Cavan 
  • Eskimo Pizza and Lam's, Deansgrange, Co Dublin 
  • Fredis Pizzeria, 58 Dublin Street, Monaghan 
  • Fredis Takeaway, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan 
  • Butcher counter in Universal Food Store Limited, Unit 5, Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co Laois 

Separately, Rico's on Richmond Street South in Dublin 2 was served with an Improvement Order.

Read More

Ireland's empty towns: Long-vacant sites are a blight on Cork towns

More in this section

Ashdown Forest fire The world ‘listened, but did not hear’ climate change warnings, UN environment chief says 
Anti Abortion Safe access zones must be introduced urgently to stop 'intimidating' pickets, says Cork GP
Autumn weather Oct 21st 2020 Sunny spells and showers for the week ahead
health
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Sixteenth

Kellie Harrington’s partner ‘never doubted’ she would win gold

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices