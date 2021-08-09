Rodent droppings, flies and dirty clothes among reasons for closure of 10 food outlets

Some food businesses are putting their customers' health at serious risk by not following good food safety practices.

This is according to the Chief Executive of the Food Safety Association Ireland (FSAI) after 10 food businesses were served with closure orders during the month of July.

Some of the reasons the various businesses were closed include: rodent droppings where food, food preparation equipment and food packaging materials were stored; open bins filled with meat and surrounded by flies; aprons caked with blood and dirt; flies on a sandwich preparation board; inadequate pest control; and wet and dirty clothes strewn around a kitchen.

FSAI chief, Dr Pamela Byrne expressed concerned over the large number of Enforcement Order issued last month saying that they are not issued lightly.

"Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation. Closure Orders are not served for minor breaches."

Good food safety practices must be enforced and understood by all members of staff and there should be ongoing training, said Dr Byrne.

Two Munster businesses were among those served with closure orders - the kitchen in The Burren Atlantic Hotel in Co Clare and retailer Joud World Food in Waterford.

Three of the eight other businesses are located in Dublin. The full list includes:

Deli counter at Spar, Duff House, Dublin 3

The King Pig Food Stall in Crumlin, Dublin 8

Monto's Restaurant, Kelmessan, Co Meath

Riverside Cafe, Mountnugent, Co Cavan

Eskimo Pizza and Lam's, Deansgrange, Co Dublin

Fredis Pizzeria, 58 Dublin Street, Monaghan

Fredis Takeaway, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan

Butcher counter in Universal Food Store Limited, Unit 5, Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Separately, Rico's on Richmond Street South in Dublin 2 was served with an Improvement Order.