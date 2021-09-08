Volunteers with Samaritans Ireland answered a call for help every 56 seconds last year - including contacts from Irish people as far away as Australia and Canada.

The charity's latest impact report, launched today, shows that more than 560,000 calls and emails were answered across the island of Ireland, with volunteers listening for more than 100,000 hours from March last year to March 2021 - the first year of the pandemic.

Niall Mulligan, Samaritans Executive Director for Ireland, said: "Coronavirus has undoubtedly been the most serious challenge Samaritans has faced in our 60 years in Ireland, but we know we are needed now more than ever."

He praised staff and volunteers for keeping helpline services open 24 hours a day – even at the very height of the pandemic when up to 40% of volunteers had to self-isolate due to a health issue or their age. A quarter of volunteers across the 21 branches remained on leave in 2021.

The ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic were also evident in the contacts fielded by Samaritans.

Writing in the report, Mr Mulligan said: "Loneliness and isolation remained among the top reasons why people reached out for support, as well as mental health, family or relationship issues, bereavement, and illness. Many people had suffered job losses leading to uncertainty for the future. Many who called us had never used our service before.

"We extended our services to support Irish Diaspora living in Canada and Australia, many who felt stranded because of travel restrictions due to coronavirus, and the charity ALONE joined the list of organisations to divert calls to us after hours."

According to the report, over November and December last Samaritans took 92 of these calls, supporting callers for a total of 32 hours. Overall, 6pm to 10pm was the busiest time for volunteers, when over a quarter of calls are answered.

Last year, the charity expanded its online services and welcomed 352 new volunteers and continued its 15 Listener schemes in the Irish Prison Service, albeit at reduced capacity.

According to the new report: "We also saw a 400% increase in calls to the Samaritans helpline from inmates, rising from just over 3,000 in 2019 to just over 12,000 in 2020. Calls mainly related to increased stress levels, worry for family, isolation, and general worries about coronavirus. The introduction of in-cell telephony in three prisons has contributed somewhat to the increase."

The report has been launched ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day this coming Friday, and Samaritans is encouraging people to talk to each other and share the things in life that give them hope on WSPD, in line with this year’s theme Creating Hope Through Action.

This Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day and this year's theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’. As part of the @NSPA_UK we will be exploring the complicated idea of ‘hope’ in suicide prevention.



Find out more https://t.co/BcEbzqq9XS #WSPD pic.twitter.com/bBcNLPJCsm — Samaritans (@samaritans) September 7, 2021

Rory Fitzgerald, Regional Director for Samaritans, said: “The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off with restrictions lifting. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.

“Taking the time to enjoy your favourite activities, whatever they are – something easy and every day, or something more strenuous or creative – can be great ways to spread hope and look after your mental wellbeing. You don’t have to be an expert to make a difference, and potentially save someone’s life."

samaritans.ie / call 116 123 / email: jo@samaritans.ie