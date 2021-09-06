'Leave the Autumn coat at home': Forecasters predict mini-heatwave this week with 27C heat expected

Met Éireann is predicting a return to high temperatures on Tuesday as the mercury is set to soar into the high 20s.

The forecaster says the warmest temperatures of 27C will be felt mostly around the midlands, 25C in the southeast, and between 22C and 25C can be expected everywhere else.

In the Munster area, the morning will start misty and foggy, eventually clearing leaving a dry, warm and sunny day.

"Highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees in a light east to southeast breeze."

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says most areas will enjoy some good sunshine tomorrow throughout the day.

"The best of sunny spells tomorrow will be in Southern areas," he said.

"You can leave the Autumn coat at home."

However, it's just a mini-heatwave for us this time around as conditions are expected to worsen later in the week, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and spot flooding brewing on Thursday.

The weather for the weekend remains uncertain at the moment as Hurricane Larry sits out in the Atlantic.

Here's the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Tuesday

"Tomorrow morning will be quite misty or foggy to start but mist and fog will gradually clear to leave a dry and very warm day with long spells of sunshine. However, fog will linger along some coasts through the day. Highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees, warmest in the midlands, in a light east to southeast breeze."

Wednesday

"Wednesday will bring a fair amount of dry weather. However, scattered showers will develop through the day. These will become heavier and more widespread through the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees with light to moderate southeast breezes. Heavy showers will continue overnight with temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees."

Thursday

"Thursday will be a showery day with widespread heavy showers and a possibility of thunderstorms and some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees with light southerly breezes. The showers will gradually die out during Thursday night."

Friday

"Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees."

Weekend

"While there is some uncertainty in the forecast for next weekend, current indications suggest that there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with temperatures generally in the high teens."