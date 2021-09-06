CUH the most overcrowded hospital in the country

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the busiest hospital in the country today.

There are 53 patients without beds at the facility. All of those are in the emergency departments.

There are a further 14 people waiting for beds at Mercy University Hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the second busiest with 34 patients waiting on beds. There are 25 in the emergency department while nine are waiting for a bed in wards.

Nationally, there are 370 admitted patients waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

There are 309 patients waiting in the emergency department, while 61 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, there are currently 384 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, the highest figure in almost six months.

The latest figures show 37 patients have the virus in Beaumont Hospital, the highest in the country.

There are 59 Covid patients are in intensive care units.