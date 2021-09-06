CUH the most overcrowded hospital in the country

CUH the most overcrowded hospital in the country

stock and generic

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 11:30
Greg Murphy

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the busiest hospital in the country today.

There are 53 patients without beds at the facility. All of those are in the emergency departments.

There are a further 14 people waiting for beds at Mercy University Hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the second busiest with 34 patients waiting on beds. There are 25 in the emergency department while nine are waiting for a bed in wards.

Nationally, there are 370 admitted patients waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

There are 309 patients waiting in the emergency department, while 61 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, there are currently 384 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, the highest figure in almost six months.

The latest figures show 37 patients have the virus in Beaumont Hospital, the highest in the country.

There are 59 Covid patients are in intensive care units.

Read More

Lack of private parking and garden size among reasons Cork council homes were rejected

More in this section

Covid-19. A teacher explains epidemic prevention knowledge at a school Teachers remain anxious about Covid as schools still have no C02 monitors
Electric Picnic festival Covid-19: Ireland takes next step in easing of restrictions
Lorry overturns and catches fire on M9 motorway Lorry overturns and catches fire on M9 motorway
CUH the most overcrowded hospital in the country

Soft plastic can now be put in household recycling bins

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices