Teachers remain anxious about Covid as schools still have no C02 monitors

The general secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has said that teachers remain anxious about Covid despite low positivity rates of the virus in schools.

Michael Gillespie said there was still anxiety about issues such as Long Covid and that everyone in the school community – teachers, students and parents - needed to be vigilant.

Mr Gillespie told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland: “We will be trying to make schools as safe as possible.”

It was very good news that the positivity rates were not rising in schools, he said, but the figures would be monitored very carefully because the Delta variant was so transmissible.

Mr Gillespie said there was also frustration about the delay in getting C02 monitors out to schools, most of which have not arrived. Schools were already open but “most schools” had not yet received their C02 monitors.

When asked if the union had a budget from which they could purchase their own monitors, he said that there was a scarcity of them worldwide and that the Department of Education had purchased them centrally.

Mr Gillespie urged any teacher, student or parent who was symptomatic to stay out of school, even if they had been vaccinated.

If a teacher became ill that could have an impact between 250 to 300 students in a week, he said.

“We have to be vigilant, keeping it (virus) out of schools is very important.”