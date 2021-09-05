Covid positivity rate among young people has dropped significantly - HSE

The HSE has said the positivity rate among young people has dropped significantly in the past week.

The rate among people aged 15-24 has gone from 22% to 16% and from 13% to 10% in those aged zero to 14.

The number of referrals has also dropped significantly among 15-24-year-olds.

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccination clinics continue this weekend across the country, with people who got a first dose of AstraZeneca now able to get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

It follows recently updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the mixing of vaccines.

The decision to mix the vaccines is part of an effort to further speed up the rollout.

Speaking last week, Niac director Dr Lucy Jessop said it was still preferable to get two doses of the same vaccine, stressing the “extensive research” done on AstraZeneca.

"However, for the small number of people who have not had a second dose of AstraZeneca, they now have the option to receive an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine dose [Pfizer or Moderna] instead, if it is suitable for them, which will mean they are fully vaccinated.”

Damien McCallion, the HSE's National Lead for the vaccination programme, said the walk-in clinics have been brought in line with the latest recommendation.

It comes as 1,703 new cases of the virus were recorded by health officials last night.