Varadkar pictured at music festival in London as Electric Picnic revellers stay home

A photograph has emerged of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attending a music festival in London on the same weekend Electric Picnic was cancelled.

The photograph claims to show Mr Varadkar at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park in London earlier today.

Interesting that Leo Varadkar has come to a festival in the UK today, while failing to commit to a plan for the Irish entertainment industry. (reminder: this is the weekend EP was due to take place) pic.twitter.com/J8ErLh4x9H — OONAGH (@oonaghmurphy) September 4, 2021

The photo was shared with the caption: "Interesting that Leo Varadkar has come to a festival in the UK today, while failing to commit to a plan for the Irish entertainment industry.”

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said he is "currently in the UK on private time where such events are allowed."

“Festivals and concerts are permitted in Ireland from Monday. The Tánaiste is a strong supporter of the Irish events industry and nearly 100 million has been provided to the entertainment sector during the pandemic, not including EWSS and PUP.”

Events manager and promoter Buzz O'Neill Maxwell responded to the photo tweeting: "Ignores our calls to open up our entertainment industry, then fucks off to a festival in the UK..@mightyhoopla . Zero shame @LeoVaradkar."

